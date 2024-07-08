One accused detained by police in Pune hit-and-run case, car seized

One accused has been detained and the accused's car has been taken into custody in the Pune hit-and-run case that occurred in the early morning hours today.

The deceased has been identified as Samadhan Kohli and the injured has been identified as Sanjog Shyam Shinde.

The accused has been identified as 24-year-old Siddharth Raju Kengar alias Gorakh.

The incident occurred in the Bopodi area of Pune when at 1:30 a.m. today a four-wheeler vehicle hit two marshals riding a motorcycle. This led to the death of one police personnel and the other marshal is currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

As per information, the injured police personnel has been under medical supervision and his condition has been reported stable.

Earlier today, DCP Vijay Magar said that the vehicle involved in the incident was traced. The driver of the vehicle is yet to be apprehended.

Further investigation into the case is on.

Meanwhile, in a hit-and-run case that was reported in Mumbai yesterday, a BMW car had hit a bike in Worli which resulted in the death of a woman travelling with her husband.



As per information from the police, the car belongs to the leader of a political party based in Palghar and his son was sitting in the car with the driver.

The deceased has been identified as Kaveri Nakhwa (45), a resident of Worli Koliwada. The deceased's husband has sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The police have arrested Rajendra Singh Rajawat and the father of the main accused Rajesh Shah. Both the arrested will be presented in court today.

Meanwhile, the main accused has been absconding since the incident occurred. Six teams have been formed to arrest the accused.

According to information from sources, it is being said that both the accused have been arrested for not cooperating with the police.

Earlier on Sunday, the Worli police said that they had confiscated the car from Bandra, "Worli Police recovered and confiscated the BMW car in Mumbai," the police said.

The police also gave further information and said that the incident had occurred at 5:30 a.m. "The woman died in this incident and the other person was injured. The incident took place at 5:30 a.m. when the couple was riding on a bike and were passing in front of Atria Mall in Worli."

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde assured that strict action would be taken against the culprits behind the hit-and-run case.

"The Mumbai hit-and-run case that has happened is very unfortunate. I had a conversation with the police. Whoever is guilty, action will be taken against them. We treat everyone equally.