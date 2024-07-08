IMD weather 2024: Heavy rainfall alert in Goa, Karnataka, 10 other states

The India Meteorological Department of India (IMD) gave a red alert for rain in Goa today, predicting the chance of severe showers during the day. Considering the heavy rain warning in the state, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced a holiday for all schools from pre-primary to Class 12. An orange alert has been given for Meghalaya, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Maharashtra, and Karnataka for severe showers today, July 8. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp IMD Weather 2024: Delhi today The temperature in Delhi today, on July 8, 2024, is 27.46 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum temperature of 25.85°C and maximum temperature of 29.42°C, respectively. The wind speed is 79 km/h, and the relative humidity is 79%. The forecast for today predicts rain in the Capital city.

The IMD advised the people to plan their day as indicated by the temperature and anticipated weather patterns.

IMD Weather forecast 2024: Rainfall alert

On July 8 and 9, Uttarakhand's plains and hills may experience thunderstorms with lightning and moderate to heavy rainfall, according to the IMD. "Heavy rains have also been predicted in the Tehri, Pauri, Bageshwar, Almora, Nainital, and Champawat districts for July 10," according to the weather bulletin according to ANI.

Over Northwest and Central India, IMD estimated "widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm & lightning. The states, which will witness such weather conditions until July 12, include Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir".

On July 8, the weather service estimated "heavy rainfall" in Bihar and Odisha, on July 11, in Arunachal Pradesh, and on July 10 and 11 in Assam and Meghalaya. Until July 11, heavy rains are also expected in Tripura, Manipur, Nagaland, and Mizoram.

“Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Konkan & Goa & Madhya Maharashtra during July 9-July11; Gujarat Region on July 9; Kerala & Mahe… July 8; Telangana on July 8/9; Coastal Karnataka on July 9; North Interior Karnataka till July 10; South Interior Karnataka July 8/10,” reads the weather office which was published on July 7.

The weather office further added, “Isolated very heavy rainfall is also very likely over …Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on .. July 8; Konkan & Goa on July 8; Coastal Karnataka during …July 8/10/11.”