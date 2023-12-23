Home / India News / One dead, another injured after mortar shell explodes in Jammu and Kashmir

One dead, another injured after mortar shell explodes in Jammu and Kashmir

Speaking to ANI, Benam Tosh, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Samba said that a man was killed and another was injured after a mortar shell explosion

Representative image (Photo: Unsplash)
ANI

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2023 | 8:23 AM IST
A man was killed and another injured after a mortar shell they found in a forest area exploded in Chandli village, Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, on Friday, police said.

Speaking to ANI, Benam Tosh, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Samba said that a man was killed and another was injured after a mortar shell explosion.

"An unfortunate incident took place in the village of Chandli. A man was killed and another was injured after a mortar shell they found in the forest area exploded. The injured person has been hospitalised, and he is stable now. He has been transferred to GMC Jammu," said Benam Tosh, SSP Samba.

Further details are awaited.

First Published: Dec 23 2023 | 8:23 AM IST

