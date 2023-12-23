Home / India News / Will establish sister city relationship between Janakpur, Ayodhya: Nepal

Will establish sister city relationship between Janakpur, Ayodhya: Nepal

He further said the Nepal Embassy in New Delhi was glad to receive Janakpur Mayor Manoj Kumar Sah and other dignitaries to participate in a program organized by the Chamber of India

Image description: A worker cleans the stone keep for the construction of Lord Ram temple, at Karsewakpuram workshop in Ayodhya
ANI Asia

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2023 | 7:02 AM IST
Nepalese Ambassador to India Shankar Prasad Sharma on Friday said that Nepal and India are working to establish a sister city relationship between Janakpur and Ayodhya.

He further said the Nepal Embassy in New Delhi was glad to receive Janakpur Mayor Manoj Kumar Sah and other dignitaries to participate in a program organized by the Chamber of India.

"Gald to receive Mayor Manoj Kumar Sah and other dignitaries from Janakpur Dham at @EONIndia. They were here to participate in a program organized by the Incredible Chamber of India. & are also working to establish sister city relationships between Janakpur and Ayodya," the Nepalese Ambassador wrote on 'X'.

Recently, the Embassy of India in Nepal, in collaboration with Lumbini Development Trust and Lumbini Buddhist University, organised the inaugural India-Nepal Cultural Festival in Lumbini.

"The festival showcased the rich cultural heritage and traditions of India and Nepal, with a focus on Buddhism. The festival featured a Sand Mandala Drawing Art Exhibition prepared by monk artists from Hemis Monastery in Ladakh, India, a photo exhibition based on the photographs of renowned photographer Benoy Behl, a street food festival featuring Indian and Nepali cuisines, and a cultural programme," a release from the Indian Embassy stated.

The festival was jointly inaugurated by the Ambassador of India to Nepal Naveen Srivastava, Minister of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation of Nepal Sudan Kirati, and Chief Minister of Lumbini Province Dilli Bahadur Chaudhary.

The inauguration ceremony also included the opening of a photo exhibition, which featured a collection of stunning photographs of Buddhist heritage sites.

The exhibition provided a comprehensive perspective of the monuments and art heritage of Buddhism, from the earliest times to the present day.

First Published: Dec 23 2023 | 7:02 AM IST

