One Nation, One Election against idea of diversity: CPI MP Binoy Viswam

Communist Party of India (CPI) Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam said on Friday that 'One Nation, One Election' is against the concept of the diversity of the country, and if someone tries to impose it, then it will be against the values of the country.

"One Nation, One Election is against the concept of the diversity of the country. India is a country of diversity. Diversity is the strength of its unity; if someone tries to impose one nation, one election, then it will be against the national values, the national concept, and the strength of the country," he said.

The Union government has constituted a committee headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind to explore the possibility of 'One Nation, One Election' which envisages the holding of general election and state Assembly elections simultaneously.

Sources said that the committee will explore the possibility of bringing legislation regarding it. A parliamentary standing committee, the Law Commission and Niti Ayog had earlier examined the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal and submitted reports on the subject.

The government has decided to call a Special Session of Parliament from September 18-22 where it is speculated that the government could bring a bill for this proposal to take effect.

While speaking to ANI, the CPI leader questioned the PM Modi-led central government for its inaction over the fresh allegations made against the Adani group by two international papers and said the BJP is a party of deceit and is only committed to supporting the looters of the country like Adni.

Binoy Viswam, Secretary, of CPI National Council, says, "BJP is a party of deceit, a party of cheating the people, and a party that is committed only to supporting the looters of the country like Adani, and it is now known to the people. That's why the people want a change.

On Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's demands for a JPC probe on the allegations against the Adani Group Binoy Viswam said JPC was the demand of the country.

"JPC is a demand of the country, and the CAG reports are before the nation, and based on that report, the whole country is looking forward to what the government will do. Is this the government of Adani, or is this the government of the people? If this is the government of the people, it has to go for JPC. If it's a government run by Adani, then the BJP can do whatever they like, but the country will not allow it," he said.

On being asked what decision will be taken and will be announced this (Friday) evening after the third meeting of the opposition bloc INDIA the MP said, "You will get to hear something very positive this (Friday) evening. Something very positive for the country and the people will come out.