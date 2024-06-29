ONGC sets up 2 100-bed hosps at twin base camps for Amarnath pilgrims

ONGC has set up two 100-bed hospitals at the twin Amarnath base camps in Kashmir and announced that the facilities would continue to operate post the annual yatra.

The 52-day pilgrimage commenced from the twin tracks -- the traditional 48-kilometre Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag and the 14-kilometre shorter but steeper Baltal route in Ganderbal -- early on Saturday. The yatra is scheduled to commence on August 19.

ONGC said it teamed up with the health and medical education department to bolster the region's healthcare infrastructure.

Recognising the need for sustainable healthcare infrastructure, ONGC, under its Corporate Social Responsibility initiative, constructed permanent hospitals at Baltal and Chandanwari-Pahalgam in Anantnag, it said in a statement.

Each of these hospitals are equipped with 100 beds, lodging facilities for medical staff and intensive care units that would serve as primary health centres and provide essential medical services to local communities, it said.

Situated on the Amarnath Yatra route, these hospitals will also provide medical support to the pilgrims, the statement said.

Until last year, temporary medical facilities had been operating each year on the route, entailing significant recurring costs and logistical complexities, it added.

Both hospitals will continue to operate post the yatra, with the health department overseeing their operation and maintenance.

The initiative underscores ONGC's steadfast commitment to sustainable development and enhanced public health services, the ONGC statement said.

It represents a pivotal advancement towards improving healthcare accessibility, reducing operational costs and ensuring continuous medical support for the local population for years to come, it added.