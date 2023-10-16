Home / India News / Operation Ajay: SpiceJet aircraft faces technical issue in Tel Aviv

Operation Ajay has been launched by the government to facilitate the return of Indians who wish to come back from Israel where an intense conflict is going on with militant group Hamas

Press Trust of India New Delhi
On Sunday, SpiceJet said it will be operating a flight with an A340 plane to Tel Aviv

A SpiceJet aircraft that operated a flight from the national capital to Tel Aviv on Sunday is facing a technical issue and the plane has been taken to Jordan to rectify the problem, according to sources.

SpiceJet had operated the flight, with an A340 aircraft, under Operation Ajay.

On Monday, the sources said that after landing at Tel Aviv, a technical issue was detected in the aircraft. To rectify the problem, the plane has been taken to Jordan, which was the nearest place that has the facilities to look into the issue, they added.

There was no immediate comment from SpiceJet.

On Sunday, SpiceJet said it will be operating a flight with an A340 plane to Tel Aviv.

Operation Ajay has been launched by the government to facilitate the return of Indians who wish to come back from Israel where an intense conflict is going on with militant group Hamas.

