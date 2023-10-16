Home / India News / Praggnanandhaa to work with ISRO to promote science & technology: Somanath

Praggnanandhaa to work with ISRO to promote science & technology: Somanath

"Praggnanandhaa will be working with us to inspire young people to take science, engineering, and technology to make India a very proud and powerful nation," he said

Press Trust of India Chennai
ISRO Chairman S Somanath (Photo: PTI)

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2023 | 2:24 PM IST
ISRO chairman S Somanath on Monday said chess grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa would be working with the nation's space agency to promote science and technology among the young people.

Speaking to reporters here after visiting the young chess prodigy here at his residence, Somanath said, "...we are proud we have a Pragyan (rover) on the moon, and he is Praggnanandhaa on the ground...what we did for India on the moon, he has accomplished on the land."

Further, the ISRO chief said: "He is also going to work with us to promote space, so I am very happy that Praggnanandhaa will be working with us to inspire young people to take science, engineering, and technology to make India a very proud and powerful nation."

Somanath said he believed Praggnanandhaa, now world no 15 in ranking, would become the number one in the days to come and he has all the brilliance needed for that.

Topics :ISROR PraggnanandhaaScience

First Published: Oct 16 2023 | 2:24 PM IST

