Operationalise 30 Skill India International Centres by March: House Panel

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Labour, Textiles and Skill Development has urged the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) to tap into the over 3.5 million potential jobs abroad by collaborating with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

These jobs were identified through a global skill gap study conducted by the MSDE.

“The ministry should strengthen closer collaboration with the MEA, work more closely on migration matters and foster Mobility Partnership Agreement in a more intensive manner,” according to its latest report submitted to Parliament.

To promote and enhance the skill-based international mobility of Indian workers, the panel has also asked MSDE to ensure all the 30 Skill India International Centres (SIICs) are made operational by March, the report said.

Two SIICs have been made operational so far – in Varanasi and Bhubaneswar, it said.

At present, 992 candidates were trained and 4,215 candidates, including those who underwent pre-departure orientation training, were successfully deployed by SIICs.

The global skill gap conducted by MSDE examined 16 developed and Gulf Co-operation countries and indicated a potential of over 3.5 million jobs in several sectors in these countries.

These include healthcare, science, IT, manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade, construction, transportation, warehousing, tourism, manufacturing, mining and quarrying sectors.

India is on the lookout for major global labour arrangements for skilled workers.

While the process to send nearly 10,000 construction workers to Israel is currently underway, Greece has also approached India for sending up to 10,000 seasonal agricultural workers, while Italy has sought workers to staff municipal bodies in its towns.

In another report submitted to Parliament, the panel has urged MSDE to consider making necessary interventions for trade certification of Agniveers for better employment opportunities.

“Flexi MoUs with the armed forces leading to trade certification for Agniveers should be an area of importance for the ministry or the director general of training (DGT). Since the system is in the initial stage and will evolve, the ministry or DGT has to keep track of the developments and consider necessary interventions required proactively,” it added.