Oppn stopped from visiting Sandeshkhali, NCSC recommends President's rule

Halder also alleged that the NCSC received no help from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's government when trying to meet the women who Sheikh Shahjahan allegedly assaulted.

The village at the centre of the latest conflict between the BJP and the TMC is located on an island in the Kalindi River, in the Basirhat subdivision of Bengal's North 24 Parganas district.

Political tensions have risen as authorities stopped delegations from the BJP and the Congress, which is (nominally) still an ally of the ruling Trinamool.





#WATCH | West Bengal: The 6-member BJP delegation constituted by party national president JP Nadda to visit Sandeshkhali has been stopped by Police. — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2024

The Congress group was led by the party's state chief, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who is an unrelenting critic of Mamata Banerjee and has accused her of trying to politicise the issue.

"Why are Opposition parties being stopped from entering Sandeshkhali? What is the state trying to hide? Why are they trying to politicise it?" Chowdhury asked.

Earlier, the BJP's delegation was also stopped and is now meeting Governor CV Ananda Bose. The group has accused Banerjee of being "scared" and said that "Hindu women were raped... Bengal is burning."

The turmoil here began in early January with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) trying to raid Shahjahan's residence in connection with a multi-crore ration distribution scam. His men allegedly assaulted the probe agency's officers, leading to some violence and injuries to the ED personnel.

Shahjahan and his close aide have been missing since January 5.

That flare-up has snowballed with allegations of the rape of "young Hindu married women", as claimed by Union Minister Smriti Irani Tuesday, as well as charges of land grabbing.