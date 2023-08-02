Home / India News / Oppon leaders meet President Murmu, seek intervention on Manipur issue

Oppon leaders meet President Murmu, seek intervention on Manipur issue

Some MPs of the opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) who visited Manipur on July 29-30 are part of the opposition delegation meeting the President

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Droupadi Murmu

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2023 | 12:15 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Opposition leaders on Wednesday met President Droupadi Murmu here to seek her intervention on the Manipur issue.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge had sought time from President Murmu on behalf of the opposition parties.

The opposition parties are seeking the President's intervention in the matter, claiming that violence in the BJP-ruled northeastern state is continuing unabated.

Some MPs of the opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) who visited Manipur on July 29-30 are part of the opposition delegation meeting the President.

The opposition is demanding a statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi followed by a discussion under Rule 267 after suspending all other House business, while the ruling dispensation wants a short-duration discussion on Manipur which will be replied to by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Also Read

Comfort and security: what does it take to set up a smart home

India home to 2nd largest population of Muslims in world: President Murmu

Public representatives must think beyond themselves for nation: Prez Murmu

Prez Murmu met 16,000 people, including 1,750 from tribal groups in 1st yr

Gur Ravi instigates communal hatred, threat to peace: Stalin tells Murmu

Sibal takes 'achche din' dig at BJP over Haryana clashes, Manipur violence

Haryana clashes: Security amped up at sensitive places, says Delhi Police

Curfew relaxation period increased by 1 hour in 2 Manipur districts

India logs 60 fresh Covid cases, active tally reaches 1,482: Ministry data

US finishes 2nd lottery round for H-1B visa, successful candidates notified

Topics :presidentManipurOppositionPolitics

First Published: Aug 02 2023 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Chinese carmaker BYD faces investigation for underpaying tax in India: Rpt

Ambuja Cements to acquire majority stake in Sanghi Industries: Reports

India News

GST Council Meet 2023 to be held for 51st time today, here's what to expect

IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 2): When and where to expect heavy rainfall

Technology

Google's YouTube Shorts platform launches new features for creators

OnePlus launches Nord CE 3 smartphone; sale starts from Aug 4: Details here

Economy News

Tax filing for AY24 touches all-time high, surpasses 67.7 million

GST Council meeting: Delhi FM Atishi to raise issue of tax on online gaming

Next Story