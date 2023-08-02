Home / India News / India logs 60 fresh Covid cases, active tally reaches 1,482: Ministry data

India logs 60 fresh Covid cases, active tally reaches 1,482: Ministry data

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2023 | 11:42 AM IST
India has logged 60 new coronavirus infections while the active cases have slightly increased to 1,482 from 1,474 a day before, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll has been recorded at 5,31,917, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Covid case tally has been recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,95,725) and the national recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to

4,44,62,326 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

First Published: Aug 02 2023 | 11:41 AM IST

