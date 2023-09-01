Home / India News / Opposition INDIA alliance announces 14-member coordination committee

Opposition INDIA alliance announces 14-member coordination committee

The INDIA bloc also put together a resolution to "contest the Lok Sabha elections together as far as possible"

BS Web Team New Delhi

Sep 01 2023
Opposition bloc INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) on Friday announced a 14-member coordination committee following a meeting of leaders held in Mumbai.

The names of 13 members have been announced; however, the name of one person is yet to be revealed. The Opposition has yet to choose a convener.

The 14-member committee includes:

1. KC Venugopal (Congress)

2. Sharad Pawar (NCP)

3. TR Baalu (DMK)

4. Hemant Soren (JMM)

5. Sanjay Raut (SS)

6. Tejasvi Yadav (RJD)

7. Abhishek Banerjee (TMC)

8. Raghav Chaddha (AAP)

9. Javed Ali Khan (SP)

10. Lallan Singh (JD(U))

11. D Raja (CPI)

12. Omar Abdullah (NC)

13. Mehbooba Mufti (PDP)

14. CPI(M)- To give name later

In a resolution released during the meeting, the INDIA bloc also said that the member parties would "contest the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections together as far as possible".

"Seat-sharing arrangements in different states will be initiated immediately and concluded at the earliest in a collaborative spirit of give-and-take," it added.

INDIA alliance passes resolution

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray announced three big resolutions of the INDIA alliance in Mumbai. The Opposition bloc will contest the 2024 polls with the following resolutions:

1. Contest the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections together as far as possible. The seat-sharing arrangements in different states will be initiated immediately and concluded at the earliest.

2. Organise public rallies at the earliest in different parts of the country on issues of public concern and importance.

3. Coordinate communications and media strategies and campaigns on the theme of 'Judega Bharat, Jeetega India' in different languages.


Besides, the INDIA alliance's campaign committee has also included 19 members. They are as follows:

1. Gurdeep Singh Sappal (Congress)

2. Sanjay Jha (JDU),

3. Anil Desai (SS)

4. PC Chacko (NCP)

5. Champai Soren (JMM)

6. Kiranmoy Nanda (SP)

7. Sanjay Singh (AAP)

8. Sanjay Yadav (RJD)

9. Arun Kumar (CPIM)

10. Binoy Vishwam (CPI)

11. Justice (Retd) Hasnain Masoodi (NC)

12. Shahid Siddiqui (RLD)

13. NK Premachandran (RSP)

14. G Devarajan (AIFB)

15. Ravi Rai (CPI(ML))

16. Thirumavalam (VCK)

17. KM Kadar Moidin (IUML)

18. Jose K Mani (KC(M))

19. TMC- To give name later

Meanwhile, INDIA alliance's Working Group for Social Media has the following leaders:

1. Supriya Shrinate (Congress)

2. Sumit Sharma (RJD)

3. Ashish Yadav (SP)

4. Rajeev Nigam (SP)

5. Raghav Chaddha (AAP)

6. Avindani (JMM)

7. Iltija Mehbooba (PDP)

8. Pranjal (CPM)

9. Bhalchandran Kango (CPI)

10. Ifra Ja (NC)

11. V Arun Kumar (CPIM)

12. TMC will announce a name later

The Mumbai meeting and the resolution came amid the Centre's announcement of a special session of the Parliament from 18 to 22 September on Thursday. 

A day later, the central government also announced that it has constituted a committee headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind to explore the possibility of 'one nation, one election'.

The Opposition slammed the government's move to set up this committee. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut called it a "conspiracy to postpone elections", while Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said the countdown for the exit of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)-ruled "autocratic" government has begun.

(With agency input)

First Published: Sep 01 2023

