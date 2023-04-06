Home / India News / Opposition parties to take out 'Tricolour March' from Parliament House

Several Opposition parties, including the Congress, will take out a 'Tricolour March' from Parliament House to Vijay Chowk on Thursday, alleging that "democracy is under attack" by the BJP

New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 10:46 AM IST
Several Opposition parties, including the Congress, will take out a 'Tricolour March' from Parliament House to Vijay Chowk on Thursday, alleging that "democracy is under attack" by the BJP.

MPs of like-minded Opposition parties such as the DMK, the Samajwadi Party, the RJD and the NCP, and from the Left, besides the Congress, will begin their march at 11.30 am.

Following the march, floor leaders of the parties will address a press conference at the Constitution Club.

Opposition parties have been displaying coordination during the Budget Session of Parliament and have jointly held protests ever since it started on March 13.

They have been unitedly demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani issue and have raised the matter both in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, leading to disruptions of proceedings.

The BJP has been demanding an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his democracy remarks made in the UK.

Gandhi was disqualified as member of Lok Sabha following his conviction and sentencing by a Surat court in a 2019 criminal defamation case over his "Modi surname" remark.

Topics :OppositionOpposition partiesBJPPolitics

First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 10:16 AM IST

