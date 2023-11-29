Home / India News / Our 'Beyond Bengaluru' initiative aims to foster innovation: Priyank Kharge

Our 'Beyond Bengaluru' initiative aims to foster innovation: Priyank Kharge

The government is also focusing on building innovation ecosystems through centres of excellence in various fields

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
Priyank Kharge, Minister for Information Technology and Biotechnology; Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Government of Karnataka, at the Bengaluru Tech Summit.

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2023 | 11:47 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Karnataka Government is wooing companies and investors with its 'Beyond Bengaluru' initiative to encourage them to expand and invest outside the tech city. This initiative is focusing on a cluster-based development approach in regions outside Bengaluru.

“Presently we are focusing on 3 clusters in emerging tech – Mysuru (cybersecurity and electronics system design and manufacturing), Mangaluru (fintech and electric vehicles) and the Hubbali-Dharwad-Belagavi cluster (agritech and Industry 4.0),” said Priyank Kharge, Minister for Information Technology and Biotechnology; Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Government of Karnataka, at the Bengaluru Tech Summit.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The Mysuru Cluster is the second largest software exporter in Karnataka. It houses over 8 incubation centres and 100 tech startups. The Mangaluru Cluster has over 15 incubation centers, 200 startups and 50 mid-sized companies that account for over Rs 3,000 crore exports.

The Hubbali-Dharwad-Belagavi cluster is part of the Mumbai–Bengaluru industrial corridor and home to agro-based, manufacturing and logistic companies. It houses over 8 incubation centres and 50 tech and tech-enabled startups.

“We have ambitious plans to further enhance Karnataka's position as a global technology hub,” said Kharge. “Our vision is to create a conducive environment for all the stakeholders in this ecosystem. We have not only embraced the challenges of the digital era but have emerged as pioneers, setting an example for the rest of the nation."

The government is also focusing on building innovation ecosystems through centres of excellence in various fields. These include deep tech, cybersecurity, agri innovation, aerospace and robotics.

“This fiscal year, we have committed to establishing new centres of excellence in life sciences and medical devices, manufacturing, automobile technology, wireless products, fintech, and even a gaming accelerator,” said Kharge.

The government is also leading the Global Innovation Alliance (GIA) initiative. This involves knowledge and idea exchanges with leading technology hubs across the globe. Presently, it has active collaborations with over 30 countries. The programme offers market expansion opportunities to GIA partner countries.

The startup ecosystem in Karnataka is thriving, with over 14,000 startups contributing to an ecosystem valuation of $164 billion. It is also home to about 40 unicorns.

IT exports from Karnataka are reportedly heading closer to the $100 billion milestone compared to $91 billion in the 2022 fiscal. Karnataka is home to over 5,500 IT and ITES companies, employing 1,800,000 professionals directly and 5,500,000 indirectly.

Also Read

Like K'taka, Cong will win with full majority in Telangana: Priyank Kharge

Chhattisgarh polls: PM Modi does not want poor to get any power: Kharge

MP polls: Congress to conduct caste census after poll victory, says Kharge

Cong prez Kharge reconstitutes CWC, inducts Sachin Pilot in 39-member list

G20 Summit: Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge not invited to President's dinner

Gujarat Global Summit 2024: MoU signed for manufacturing green methanol

India targeting enrolment of half mn foreign students by 2047: NITI CEO

Defence Ministry to discuss mega military projects worth Rs 2 trn tomorrow

Holistic urban ecosystem needed to provide services to people: Hardeep Puri

Delhi govt notifies motor vehicle scheme, surge pricing not dealt with

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Priyank KhargeInnovation in Indiacybersecuritystart- ups

First Published: Nov 29 2023 | 11:47 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story