Over 159,000 declared as 'foreigners' in Assam so far, says CM Himanta

Sarma, who also holds the Home portfolio, said 100 Foreigners' Tribunals (FTs), which deal with the citizenship issue of D-voters in the state, are currently functional in the state

He was responding to a question by opposition AIUDF legislator Aminul Islam in the assembly
Press Trust of India Guwahati

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 7:27 PM IST
More than 1.59 lakh people have been declared as 'foreigners' in Assam so far, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday.

He said that another 96,000 have been marked as 'Doubtful' (D) voters.

Sarma, who also holds the Home portfolio, said 100 Foreigners' Tribunals (FTs), which deal with the citizenship issue of D-voters in the state, are currently functional in the state.

He was responding to a question by opposition AIUDF legislator Aminul Islam in the assembly.

The chief minister said that 1,59,353 people have been declared as foreigners by these tribunals till December 31, 2023.

The FTs have disposed of 3,37,186 cases till the end of last year and 96,149 cases are pending before various FTs, he added.

In reply to another question from Congress MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed, Sarma said as per data, there are 96,987 D-voters in the state as of date.

He said a total of 41,275 D-voters are yet to receive FT notice as it is served after following due procedure and it takes time to observe all formalities.

Topics :NRCAssamHimanta Biswa SarmaBJP

First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 7:27 PM IST

