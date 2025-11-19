Home / India News / Over ₹3.25 trn deposited in banks under Sukanya Samriddhi scheme: PM Modi

Over ₹3.25 trn deposited in banks under Sukanya Samriddhi scheme: PM Modi

This is one of the plans of the country in which our daughters get the highest interest rate of 8.2%, said PM Modi

Narendra Modi, PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Puttaparthi (Andhra Pradesh)
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 2:38 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said more than four crore accounts have been opened under the Sukanya Samriddhi scheme so far and more than ₹3.25 trillion has been deposited in these accounts.

In his address at the birth centenary celebrations of Sri Satya Sai Baba, Modi also said in Indian tradition, cows are considered a symbol of life, prosperity and compassion as they help in the financial, nutritional and social well-being of these families.

"Ten years ago, the Indian government started the Sukanya Samruddhi Yojana for the education and betterment of daughters. This is one of the plans of the country in which our daughters get the highest interest rate of 8.2 per cent. So far, more than four crore accounts have been opened under the Sukanya Samruddhi Yojana. And you will be happy to know that more than Rs 3.25 lakh crores has been deposited in these bank accounts," Modi said.

On cow protection, Modi said a few years ago, under the National Gokul Mission, more than 480 cows were distributed in Varanasi and he has the practice of taking back the first calf and give it to another family leading to over 1700 crowns in the temple town.

"In our tradition, 'Gau Mata' (cow) is considered a symbol of life, prosperity and compassion. These cows help in the financial, nutritional and social well-being of these families. The message of prosperity can be seen in every corner of the country and also foreign countries from the protection of the cow mother," he said.

Modi also paid rich tributes to the late spiritual guru Sri Satya Sai Baba, saying his teachings and service continue to guide lakhs of followers across the world.

Modi also released a Rs 100 coin and a set of stamps to commemorate the guru.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NIA arrests Anmol Bishnoi after gangster brought to India from US

SC mulls abrogating Talaq-e-Hasan, asks should civilised society permit it

Why Sridhar Vembu wants the young generation to marry and have kids early

ED arrests Lalu Prasad family aide Amit Katyal in real estate fraud case

Her courage, patriotism inspire me: Rahul on Indira's birth anniversary

Topics :Narendra Modiwelfare schemesIncome schemes

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 2:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story