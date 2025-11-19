Home / India News / NIA arrests Anmol Bishnoi after gangster brought to India from US

NIA arrests Anmol Bishnoi after gangster brought to India from US

Anmol Bishnoi is the younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

Anmol Bishnoi
Anmol Bishnoi was arrested by NIA on arrival in India. (Photo: X/@ANI)
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested gangster Anmol Bishnoi after he landed in Delhi following his deportation from the US, news agency PTI reported. 
 
Citing an official, the agency reported that Bishnoi will be taken to a special court in the national capital. 
 
Anmol Bishnoi, one of India's most wanted crime fugitives, was deported by the US on Tuesday (local time) after the Mumbai Police submitted two proposals, seeking his extradition. Anmol is the younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and is part of his global criminal network. 
 
He is a key accused in the murder of Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader, who was shot dead in Mumbai last year. 
 
He also faces at least 18 criminal cases, including his alleged involvement in the firing outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence in April last year and the murder of a Punjabi Singer, Sidhu Moosewala, in 2022. 
 

Anmol Bishnoi's connection in Baba Siddique murder case

 
Baba Siddique was shot dead on October 12, 2024, in front of his son Zeeshan's office in Mumbai's Bandra area. According to a PTI report, at least 26 people have been arrested in connection with the murder of the former minister, all allegedly associated with Lawrence Bishnoi's gang. 
 
In connection with the murder case, the Mumbai police invoked provisions of the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).
 
Anmol Bishnoi, Shubham Lonkar, and Zishan Mohammed Akhtar were named as wanted accused in the case.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SC mulls abrogating Talaq-e-Hasan, asks should civilised society permit it

Why Sridhar Vembu wants the young generation to marry and have kids early

ED arrests Lalu Prasad family aide Amit Katyal in real estate fraud case

Her courage, patriotism inspire me: Rahul on Indira's birth anniversary

Satya Sai Baba's teachings showing light to lakhs in 140 countries: PM Modi

Topics :National Investigation Agency NIABaba SiddiqueMurderBS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 2:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story