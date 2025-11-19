NIA arrests Anmol Bishnoi after gangster brought to India from US

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested gangster Anmol Bishnoi after he landed in Delhi following his deportation from the US, news agency PTI reported.

Citing an official, the agency reported that Bishnoi will be taken to a special court in the national capital.

Anmol Bishnoi, one of India's most wanted crime fugitives, was deported by the US on Tuesday (local time) after the Mumbai Police submitted two proposals, seeking his extradition. Anmol is the younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and is part of his global criminal network.

He is a key accused in the murder of Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader, who was shot dead in Mumbai last year.

He also faces at least 18 criminal cases, including his alleged involvement in the firing outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence in April last year and the murder of a Punjabi Singer, Sidhu Moosewala, in 2022. Anmol Bishnoi's connection in Baba Siddique murder case Baba Siddique was shot dead on October 12, 2024, in front of his son Zeeshan's office in Mumbai's Bandra area. According to a PTI report, at least 26 people have been arrested in connection with the murder of the former minister, all allegedly associated with Lawrence Bishnoi's gang. In connection with the murder case, the Mumbai police invoked provisions of the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).