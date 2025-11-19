Home / India News / Her courage, patriotism inspire me: Rahul on Indira's birth anniversary

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi paid floral tributes to Indira Gandhi at her memorial

Rahul Gandhi
Congress on Wednesday paid rich tributes to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary | Image: X@INCIndia
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 1:33 PM IST
The Congress on Wednesday paid rich tributes to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary, with Rahul Gandhi saying that he was inspired to make fearless decisions for India from his grandmother.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi paid floral tributes to Indira Gandhi at her memorial, Shakti Sthal, here.

In a post on X, Khrge said the exemplary and dynamic leadership of Indira Gandhi, showing immense political courage, will forever inspire.

"Her unwavering resolve and lifelong dedication to public service left an indelible mark on India's journey of progress. Her ultimate sacrifice in safeguarding the unity and integrity of the nation deserves a million salutations," Kharge said.

"On her birth anniversary, we offer our respectful homage to her enduring legacy," he said.

Rahul Gandhi said her courage, patriotism, and morality continue to inspire him to stand firmly against injustice.

In a post in Hindi on X, he said, "I got inspiration to make fearless decisions for India and to put national interests first in every situation from my grandmother. Her courage, patriotism, and morality continue to inspire me to stand firmly against injustice."  Congress general secretary, in-charge, organisation, K C Venugopal remembered the first female prime minister as someone who steered the country through turbulent times and ushered in an era of welfare.

"Her bold leadership saw India emerge as a strong global force that stood shoulder to shoulder with superpowers and never bowed down to any pressure," Venugopal said on X.

Till her last breath, she gave it her all to our country and laid down her life for its unity, integrity and sovereignty, he said.

"For generations to come, she will be revered for her service to the nation. Her life remains one of the most important guiding lessons for us all, and we will always be inspired by her vision and dedication to our country," he said.

The Congress, on its official X handle, said, "The embodiment of 'Shakti', Indira ji steered the nation towards self-reliance, inclusive development and an advanced global standing, undaunted in the face of numerous geopolitical challenges."  The party added, "Her bold leadership and earnest commitment to justice, unity and progress continue to light Congress' path forward."  Through an unshakeable resolve and bold leadership, Indira Gandhi successfully secured India's agricultural self-sufficiency, liberated Bangladesh and challenged world powers head-on to safeguard the nation's interests, the party said.

"On her birth anniversary, we honour Indira ji's fearless leadership, decisive vision and unwavering commitment to India's progress. From the Green Revolution to the liberation of Bangladesh, her bold leadership shaped a strong, self-reliant nation that bowed to no superpower," the Congress said.

Born on November 19, 1917, Indira Gandhi served as the prime minister from 1966 to 1977 and then again from 1980 until her assassination on October 31, 1984.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Rahul GandhiIndira GandhiCongress

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 1:32 PM IST

