Home / India News / Over 300,000 students score above 90% marks in CBSE Class 10, 12 exams

Over 300,000 students score above 90% marks in CBSE Class 10, 12 exams

In Class 12, 1,12,838 (1.12 lakh) students have scored above 90 per cent and 22,622 candidates secured above 95 per cent marks

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Over 300,000 students score above 90% marks in CBSE Class 10, 12 exams

1 min read Last Updated : May 12 2023 | 2:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Over 3.08 lakh students have scored above 90 per cent marks in the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exams while over 66,000 secured scores above 95 per cent, the board announced on Friday.

The board has scrapped the practice of announcing merit lists and awarding divisions on the basis of marks to discourage unhealthy competition among the students.

In Class 12, 1,12,838 (1.12 lakh) students have scored above 90 per cent and 22,622 candidates secured above 95 per cent marks.

In Class 10, 1,95,799 (1.95 lakh) candidates have scored above 90 per cent marks while 44,297 have scored above 95 per cent.

Also Read

Board examinations may begin from Feb 15, practicals from Jan 1: CBSE

10, 12 exam date sheets on social media fake, says CBSE; schedule out soon

UP Board's result: Girls outperform boys in high school, intermediate exam

Compartment exam to be called supplementary exam now as per NEP: CBSE

GSEB HSC board exam date 2023: Check latest details here

BJP demands Chhattisgarh CM Baghel's resignation in Rs 2,000 cr liquor scam

Central govt should increase import duty on Apple from 50 to 100%: Rathore

Meghalaya CM meets Scindia, submits proposals to set up heliports, airport

CBSE Class 10th Result declared; here's how to check marks online

How is raising corruption issues under Raje govt indiscipline: Sachin Pilot

Topics :CBSECBSE ResultsCBSE Class 12 ResultCBSE class 10 results

First Published: May 12 2023 | 3:44 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story