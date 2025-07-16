Over 37K women, girls reported missing in Maharashtra during FY25: Govt

The Maharashtra Police Services for Citizens Portal recorded missing complaints of 37,695 women and girls, of which 4,096 were below the age of 18 years, from April 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Wednesday.

In a written reply to a question in the legislative council, Fadnavis, who hold the home portfolio, informed the house that from 2021 to May 2025, as many as 16,160 cases were registered with police related to sexual assault and harassment of minor girls. "The Maharashtra Police Services for Citizens Portal registered missing complaints of 4,096 girls below the age of 18 years and 33,599 women from April 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025," he said. Nagpur city recorded 5,897 complaints related to missing people from January 2024 to May 2025, of which 776 were children, according to the CM. In an oral reply, Fadnavis said of the 5,897 missing persons, nearly 5,210, representing 90 per cent of the total, were traced. In a year-and-a-half, the number of those traced goes to 96-97 per cent, but 3-4 per cent remain untraceable. If a missing person happens to be a minor, then a case of kidnapping has to be registered with police as per Supreme Court guidelines, the CM noted. Fadnavis said the police started 'Operation Shodh' from April 17 to May 15, 2025 during which 4,960 women and 1,364 children were traced. Of these, 106 women and 703 were reported missing in police records. Similarly, under Operation Muskaan, launched to trace missing children, as many as 41,193 minors were traced between July 2015 and December 2024, he added.