Home / India News / Husband can't seek wife's private info or passwords: Chhattisgarh HC

Husband can't seek wife's private info or passwords: Chhattisgarh HC

The bench stated that any such compulsion by a husband amounts to a breach of the wife's right to privacy and would invite action under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act

CCPA, Central Consumer Protection Authority, ORDER, JUSTICE, COURT ORDER
Citing previous judgments, the Court said that privacy within marriage is protected under Article 21 of the Constitution.
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 8:43 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
A husband has no legal right to demand access to his wife's personal information, including her phone and bank passwords, the Chhattisgarh High Court has ruled, according to a report by LiveLaw.
 
The observation was made by Justice Rakesh Mohan Pandey while hearing a plea filed by a man whose request for his wife’s call detail records (CDRs) was rejected by the Family Court. The petitioner had moved the High Court challenging that order, the report added.
 
The bench stated that any such compulsion by a husband amounts to a breach of the wife’s right to privacy and would invite action under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005.
 
“Marriage does not grant the husband automatic access to the wife’s private information, communications and personal belongings. The husband cannot compel the wife to share her passwords of the cellphone or bank account and such an act would amount to a violation of privacy and potentially domestic violence,” the Court said, as reported by LiveLaw.

Background 

The man filed for divorce under Section 13(1)(i-a) of the Hindu Marriage Act, citing cruelty. His wife denied the allegations. During proceedings, he filed applications with the Senior Superintendent of Police (Durg) and the Family Court, seeking her CDRs on suspicion of an affair. The Family Court dismissed the plea, stating that the information was not relevant to the case, LiveLaw reported.
 
The High Court upheld that order, noting that the husband had not filed for divorce on grounds of adultery, nor had he established the relevance of the call records. The claim regarding a relationship between the wife and her brother-in-law was raised for the first time in the CDR application.
 
Citing previous judgments, the Court said that privacy within marriage is protected under Article 21 of the Constitution.
 
“The right to engage in mobile conversations in the privacy of one’s home or office without interference is certainly protected under the right to privacy. Such conversations are often intimate and confidential in nature and constitute an important facet of a person’s private life,” Justice Pandey said, as quoted by LiveLaw.
 
He also observed that while spouses share a life, they do not surrender their individual autonomy or personal boundaries.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rabies deaths: Kerala to sterilise strays, allow euthanasia of sick dogs

DV law doesn't distinguish 1st marriage from 2nd on maintenance: Delhi HC

Vaishnaw announces free AI training for over 5.5 lakh CSC franchise holders

Dark web makes it tough for Delhi Police to probe bomb threats to schools

Delhi seeks ₹1,500 cr from Centre to revamp roads, decongest key corridors

Topics :MarriagedivorceChhattisgarhHigh CourtBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 8:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story