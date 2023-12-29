Home / India News / Over 50 million Ayushman Bharat accounts created at health campaign: Govt

More than 50 million Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts (ABHA) were also created during the campaign, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2023 | 1:11 PM IST
Over 44 million Ayushman cards -- which enable free treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh per anum per family at empanelled hospitals -- have been generated during the ongoing Ayushman Bhava campaign.

More than 50 mn Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts (ABHA) were also created during the campaign, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

This is reflective of data up to December 28, it said.

Under the ongoing Ayushman Bhava campaign, the cumulative footfall of Ayushman Arogya Mandir Melas and Community Health Centre Melas has reached over 110 mn at 13.8 lakh health melas till December 28.

The melas included 9,21,783 wellness, yoga, meditations with over 1.02 tele consultations conducted. Besides around 64 mn people received free drugs and 51 mn people received free diagnostics services.

Besides 74,04,356 people received Ayush services and 10,99,63,891 were counselled for lifestyle activities.

Also 45,43,705 pregnant mothers registered in the first trimester and completed the first absolute neutrophil count (ANC) checkup and immunisation was provided to over 29 lakh mothers and 49 lakh children.

Seven types of screening -- TB, hypertension, diabetes, oral cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer and cataract -- were conducted for 189 mn people.

Community Health Centre Melas witnessed a registration of 1,54,41,950 people. Over 11 mn patients took consultations at general OPD while 49,67,675 patients consulted specialist OPD. Also 38,309 major surgeries and 1,30,760 minor surgeries have been conducted till December 28.

Topics :Ayushman Bharatwelfare schemes

First Published: Dec 29 2023 | 1:10 PM IST

Next Story