Owaisi distributes black armbands at mosque to protest Pahalgam attack

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi distributed black armbands at a mosque before the Friday prayers, urging people to wear them as a mark of protest against the Pahalgam terror attack.

Owaisi, who also wore a black armband, distributed them at a mosque in Shastripuram here, party sources said.

"Juma Namaz, please do wear a black band around your arms to protest the terrorist act perpetrated by LeT in Pahalgam against innocent Indians," he said in a post on 'X'.

Terrorists had opened fire at a tourist spot near Pahalgam in Kashmir on the afternoon of April 22, killing 26 peoplemostly touristsin the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019. Namazis wear black bands during Friday prayers in Sambhal to protest Pahalgam killings

People from the Muslim community wore black bands during Friday prayers in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district to protest the Pahalgam terror attack.

At several mosques across the district, including the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal city and the Takiya Wali Masjid in Chandausi, the namazis wore black bands to condemn the attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists, on Tuesday.

At the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal, worshippers also carried posters to voice their anger, specifically against Pakistan for the cross-border links to the Pahalgam attack.

"This atrocity was committed on unarmed people, ruining the lives of many of our sisters. It was a very sad incident," said Saqir Hussain, a local, after offering prayers at the Shahi Jama Masjid.

Urging the Centre to take decisive action against the perpetrators of the Pahalgam massacre, Hussain said, "This is the time to teach a lesson to the terrorists and their masters. I request the government to take steps that generations will remember.

Saeed Akhtar Israeli, another local, called for complete severing of ties with Pakistan and destruction of terror camps on its soil.

"India should cancel every agreement with Pakistan and destroy all terror camps, wherever they are," he demanded.

"Today, we prayed for the innocent lives lost in Pahalgam. The gruesome act was akin to murder of humanity. We stand with the victims' families in this hour of grief," Akhtar added.

After offering namaz at the Takiya Wali Masjid in Chandausi, Shah Alam Mansoori said, "Pakistan is continuously killing innocent people by spreading terror in India. Nothing less than a fight to finish will teach them a lesson. Every Muslim in the country stands united against terrorism.