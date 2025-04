Important that India stands united against terror: Rahul in Srinagar

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi Friday said the idea behind the Pahalgam terror attack was to divide the people of the country and it was imperative that India stood united to defeat terrorism once and for all.

"It is a terrible tragedy and I came here to get a sense of what is going on and to help. The entire people of Jammu and Kashmir have condemned this terrible act. They have fully supported the nation," Gandhi told reporters here.

The Congress leader, who arrived here Friday morning, visited the Army's 92 Base hospital at Badamibagh Cantonment to inquire about the injured.

"I met one of the injured, I could not meet the others because they have gone back. My love and affection to everybody who has lost family members. I want everybody to know that the whole nation stands together as one," he said.

Referring to an all-party meeting that took place in Delhi on Thursday, Gandhi asserted that a united opposition condemned the terror attack and is behind the government.

"The idea behind what has happened is to divide society, is to make brother fight brother and it is very important that every single Indian stands united, stands together so that we can defeat what the terrorists were trying to do," Gandhi said.

The Congress leader also met J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and the two briefed him about what happened.

"I assured them both that I and our party are going to support them," he said.

On the alleged harassment of Kashmiris elsewhere in the country, Gandhi said, "It is sad to see that some people are attacking my brothers and sisters from Kashmir I think it is very important that all of us stand together, stand united and fight this nasty action that has been taken and defeat terrorism once and for all." The Congress leader earlier met delegations of traders, students leaders, and those related to tourism.