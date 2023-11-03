Home / India News / Paddy politics heats up in Chhattisgarh ahead of Assembly elections

Paddy politics heats up in Chhattisgarh ahead of Assembly elections

Paddy procurement during the current season is a key issue as Chhattisgarh goes to polls in two phases on November 7 and 17

R Krishna Das Raipur
Representative Picture

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 3 2023 | 6:23 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

With paddy emerging as one of the key poll planks in Chhattisgarh, procurement at minimum support price (MSP) has started across the state from November 1.

The ruling Congress and the Opposition BJP are trying to reap political benefits as the state targets to procure 12.5 million tonnes (MT) of paddy during the current kharif marketing season.

The estimate set is about 17 per cent higher than last year as the state government has procured 10.7 MT of paddy in the last kharif marketing season. The purchase will continue till January 31, 2024.

Paddy procurement during the current season is a key issue as Chhattisgarh goes to polls in two phases on November 7 and 17.

The Congress government in Chhattisgarh is paying farmers Rs 2,500 for a quintal of paddy. The amount includes the MSP announced by the Centre. The difference is paid by the state government under the ambitious Rajiv Nyay Yojana.

Besides, the procurement cap of 15 quintals per acre has also been removed for the current season as Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has announced purchase of 20 quintals this year. 

“The state government, without any support of the Centre, has been procuring paddy from its resources,” Baghel has been claiming in his election rallies. The BJP has been contesting this claim.

Former chief minister Raman Singh (BJP) said, “In fact, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh talked about MSP in which he admitted that more than 80 per cent of the money was given to the farmers by the Centre,” Singh said.

He added that if the MSP of the Centre is Rs 2,200, then the Congress state government is giving only Rs 300.

The BJP, meanwhile, is keeping a close eye on the procurement process and trying to expose possible 'irregularities' in the system.

Also Read

Farm loan waivers, high MSP: How Chhattisgarh govt is banking on farmers

Chhattisgarh elections: Polling in two phases on Nov 7, 17; result on Dec 3

Chhattisgarh elections: Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Chhattisgarh on Sept 16

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: BJP to release manifesto on November 3

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: BJP releases final list with four candidates

'Election of the future': Kamal Nath on Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

Global funds, blue chip firms on Uttar Pradesh's radar for investments

Dhanteras 2023: Traditions and best time to purchase gold and silver

GRAP III invoked, anti-smog guns deployed to fight against pollution

Air pollution situation extremely worrisome: Delhi LG calls meeting with CM

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Paddy procurementMSP rice procurementChhattisgarh AssemblyKharif seasonIndian agriculture

First Published: Nov 3 2023 | 6:09 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Nomination filing process for Telangana assembly polls begins on Nov 3

Mizoram polls: 7,671 exercise franchise through home voting, postal ballots

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NED vs AFG Playing 11, pitch report, live streaming

Top five run-getters and wicket-takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

India News

Jal Jivan Mission scam: ED raids in Rajasthan linked money laundering case

Govt sends notice to Apple about 'state-sponsored attacks' alert on iPhones

Economy News

70-hour workweek: Here's why Murthy's suggestion won't help India grow

Non-compliance of safety issues may lead to trade barriers: Labour secy

Next Story