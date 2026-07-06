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Pahalgam attack: Hafiz Saeed named as accused in supplementary chargesheet

Hafiz Saeed has been charged under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967

Hafiz Saeed
NIA has also charged Saeed with waging war against India and hatching a conspiracy from across the border in the chargesheet. | Image: Wikimedia Commons
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2026 | 3:05 PM IST
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The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday named Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed as an accused in its supplementary chargesheet on the Pahalgam terror attack.

In the chargesheet filed before the NIA special court in Jammu, the anti-terror agency charged Pakistan-based Saeed in his individual capacity and also as chief of the banned LeT and its active proxy organisation The Resistance Front (TRF), an NIA statement said.

He has been charged under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. NIA has also charged Saeed with waging war against India and hatching a conspiracy from across the border in the chargesheet.

The chargesheet, filed in continuation of the original 1,597-page chargesheet, provides details of Pakistan's conspiracy, Saeed's role and supporting evidence collected by NIA in the case through meticulous scientific investigation and on-ground examination, according to the statement.

In its earlier chargesheet filed on December 15, 2025, NIA named Pakistani handler Sajid Jatt as an accused, along with three terrorists killed by security forces during Operation Mahadev in July 2025, as well as two arrested accused.

It also charged the proscribed LeT/TRF terrorist organisation as a legal entity for its role in planning, facilitating, and executing the Pahalgam terror attack.

The deadly attack in Pahalgam on April 22 last year targeted tourists; 25 tourists and a local were shot dead by the Pakistan-sponsored terrorists.

An FIR was initially registered by the police station in Pahalgam. After initial investigations, the case was transferred to the NIA by the Union Home ministry.

"NIA continues to probe the case to unravel the complete conspiracy by Pakistan, which has been actively sponsoring terrorism on Indian soil from across the border," the statement said. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Hafiz SaeedPahalgam attackNational Investigation Agency NIA

First Published: Jul 06 2026 | 3:05 PM IST

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