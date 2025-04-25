Homes of suspected Pahalgam terror attackers demolished in Jammu & Kashmir

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have demolished the homes of two local terrorists, Adil Thokar and Asif Shaikh, who are believed to have played key roles in the brutal attack on tourists in Pahalgam earlier this week. The demolitions were carried out late Thursday night in Anantnag and Awantipora, according to a report by The Times of India.

Thokar, who had legally entered Pakistan via the Attari-Wagah border in 2018, reportedly underwent terrorist training there before clandestinely returning to India last year. The news report indicates that he acted as a logistics coordinator and guide for the Pakistani militants who executed the attack. Shaikh’s involvement is also under investigation.

The Anantnag Police have announced a reward of ₹20 lakh for information leading to the capture of three Lashkar-e-Taiba operatives: Adil Hussain Thokar, Ali Bhai, and Hashim Musa. All three are suspected of planning and executing the Pahalgam attack on April 22.

Pahalgam terror attack

The mass shooting, which left at least 26 dead and several others injured, is the deadliest such incident since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

Also Read

The attack took place in Baisaran Meadow, a popular destination roughly 7 km from the town of Pahalgam, where foreign militants dressed in Indian Army uniforms opened fire on unarmed tourists.

Survivors recounted chilling details, including the attackers demanding that individuals recite Islamic verses before executing them at close range.

India-Pakistan relations strain

Global leaders have also strongly condemned the attack, expressing solidarity with the victims, most of whom were tourists. Meanwhile, the manhunt for the perpetrators continues, as security forces tighten their grip on militancy in the Kashmir Valley.