Homes of suspected Pahalgam terror attackers demolished in Jammu & Kashmir

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have demolished the homes of two local terrorists, Adil Thokar and Asif Shaikh, who are believed to have played key roles in the brutal attack on tourists in Pahalgam earlier this week. The demolitions were carried out late Thursday night in Anantnag and Awantipora, according to a report by The Times of India.
Thokar, who had legally entered Pakistan via the Attari-Wagah border in 2018, reportedly underwent terrorist training there before clandestinely returning to India last year. The news report indicates that he acted as a logistics coordinator and guide for the Pakistani militants who executed the attack. Shaikh’s involvement is also under investigation.
The Anantnag Police have announced a reward of ₹20 lakh for information leading to the capture of three Lashkar-e-Taiba operatives: Adil Hussain Thokar, Ali Bhai, and Hashim Musa. All three are suspected of planning and executing the Pahalgam attack on April 22.
In the wake of the massacre, diplomatic relations between India and Pakistan have been strained. India has placed the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance, while Pakistan has suspended the Simla Agreement. Both nations have halted visa issuance, significantly reduced diplomatic presence, and closed the Wagah border for trade and travel.
Global leaders have also strongly condemned the attack, expressing solidarity with the victims, most of whom were tourists. Meanwhile, the manhunt for the perpetrators continues, as security forces tighten their grip on militancy in the Kashmir Valley.