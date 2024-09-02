Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Paralympics: PM congratulates Nishad Kumar for silver in men's high jump

India has secured a total of seven medals at the ongoing Paris Paralympics, with one gold medal, two silvers, and four bronze medals

PM Modi took to his official X handle and hailed Nishad for his "remarkable achievement" at the ongoing Paralympics (Photo: PTI)
ANI Others
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 10:25 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Nishad Kumar for winning the silver medal in the men's high jump T47 event at the Paris Paralympics.

Nishad Kumar clinched a silver medal in the men's high jump - T47 final.

Nishad, who also finished second in Tokyo three years ago, achieved his season-best performance with a leap of 2.04 meters, earning him the silver.

PM Modi took to his official X handle and hailed Nishad for his "remarkable achievement" at the ongoing Paralympics.

"Congrats to @nishad_hj for his remarkable achievement in winning a Silver medal in the Men's High Jump T47 event at the #Paralympics2024! He has shown us all that with passion and determination, everything is possible. India is elated," PM Modi wrote on X.

India has secured a total of seven medals at the ongoing Paris Paralympics, with one gold medal, two silvers, and four bronze medals.

Preeti Pal clinched a bronze medal in the 200m T-35 race on Sunday. With this medal, Preeti created history as she became the first-ever Indian woman athlete to win 2 medals in the track & field events at the Paralympics, or Olympics.

Rubina finished third and bagged a bronze medal in the P2-Women's 10M Air Pistol SH-1 final on Saturday. She gathered a total of 211.1 points in the final. Javanmardi Sareh of Iran finished with gold (236.8 points) and Turkey's Ozgan Aysel went on to win the silver medal (231.1 points).

On Friday, reigning Paralympic champion, Avani Lekhara maintained her winning streak and struck gold in the women's 10m air rifle final at the ongoing Paris Paralympics. Shooter Mona Agarwal bagged the bronze medal at the same event.

India's first silver medal at the Paris Paralympics came in shooting as well, with Manish Narwal getting a silver in the men's P1 10 m air pistol SH1 competition.

This year, India has sent its largest Paralympics contingent ever, comprising 84 athletes across 12 sports, a testament to the country's expanding para-sports ecosystem. India's participation in the Paris 2024 Paralympics marks not only a significant increase in numbers but also in medal hopes, as the nation aims to surpass its previous achievements in Tokyo.

Tokyo 2020 was India's most successful Paralympic Games, with the country winning 19 medals, including five golds, eight silver and six bronzes.


First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 10:25 AM IST

