LIVE news updates: 10 dead amid heavy rain in Andhra, Telangana; over 100 trains cancelled

Eighth accused has been arrested in the mob lynching incident where a migrant worker from West Bengal was allegedly beaten to death in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri district over suspicions that he had eaten beef, police said. The eighth accused was arrested on Sunday. Earlier, the police increased security in the area to prevent further unrest or any untoward incident. Badhra Deputy Supretindent of Police (DSP) Bharat Bhushan told ANI that both SSB and state police personnel have been deployed in the district and are closely monitoring social media posts.

President Droupadi Murmu is visiting Maharashtra for three days beginning Monday to attend various programs. She will grace the golden jubilee celebration of Shri Warana Women Co-operative Group at Warananagar, Kolhapur, on Monday, the Rashtrapati Bhavan stated. On September 3, the President will address the 21st convocation of Symbiosis International (Deemed University) at Pune. On the same day, she will grace the centenary year function of the Maharashtra Legislative Council in Mumbai. The President will inaugurate the Buddha Vihar at Udgir, Latur, on September 4. She will also address a gathering of beneficiaries of Shasan Aplya Dari' and Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojna' of the Maharashtra government at Udgir, the statement added.