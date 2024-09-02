LIVE news updates: 10 dead amid heavy rain in Andhra, Telangana; over 100 trains cancelled

At least 10 more people were killed as torrential rain lashed Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, leading to flooding and waterlogging in several areas. Multiple trains have been diverted due to heavy rains and waterlogging over tracks at multiple locations on the South Central Railway network, while more than 100 trains have been cancelled so far. Thousands of people were evacuated by national and state disaster response forces from flooded areas to relief camps.
President Droupadi Murmu is visiting Maharashtra for three days beginning Monday to attend various programs. She will grace the golden jubilee celebration of Shri Warana Women Co-operative Group at Warananagar, Kolhapur, on Monday, the Rashtrapati Bhavan stated. On September 3, the President will address the 21st convocation of Symbiosis International (Deemed University) at Pune. On the same day, she will grace the centenary year function of the Maharashtra Legislative Council in Mumbai. The President will inaugurate the Buddha Vihar at Udgir, Latur, on September 4. She will also address a gathering of beneficiaries of Shasan Aplya Dari' and Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojna' of the Maharashtra government at Udgir, the statement added.
Eighth accused has been arrested in the mob lynching incident where a migrant worker from West Bengal was allegedly beaten to death in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri district over suspicions that he had eaten beef, police said. The eighth accused was arrested on Sunday. Earlier, the police increased security in the area to prevent further unrest or any untoward incident. Badhra Deputy Supretindent of Police (DSP) Bharat Bhushan told ANI that both SSB and state police personnel have been deployed in the district and are closely monitoring social media posts.
Thane civic body introduces mobile vehicle units for Ganesh idol immersion
In a bid to enhance convenience and reduce crowding during Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, the Thane Municipal Corporation has decided to introduce mobile vehicles fitted with water tanks for facilitating the immersion of Lord Ganesh's idols. This initiative by TMC commissioner Saurabh Rao aims to provide a more accessible and streamlined immersion experience for residents, as per an official statement. The new mobile vehicle units will travel to various localities, allowing citizens to immerse the idols after performing religious rituals, eliminating the need to visit crowded immersion spots.
10:27 AM
Andhra Pradesh weather updates: Power cuts, traffic disruption hit Vijayawada
Torrential downpours over the past three days and with more than 24 hours of power cuts in several parts of the city have affected life in Vijaywada. There was severe disruption to internet and mobile telephone connectivity, and long traffic jams disrupted normal life, including connectivity to Hyderabad. Transportation within Vijayawada city and its vicinity is in a chaotic situation.
10:04 AM
PM Modi to launch BJP’s ’Sanghatan Parva, Sadasyata Abhiyan 2024’ today in Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to launch the Bharatiya Janata Party's national membership drive,'Sanghatan Parva, Sadasyata Abhiyan 2024' in the presence of BJP National President JP Nadda today at 4:30 pm at BJP Headquarters Extention Office in Delhi.
9:56 AM
Only Mahayuti will burst crackers after Diwali: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde asserted that only the Mahayuti alliance will burst crackers after Diwali, signalling the certainty of winning the upcoming assembly elections. Addressing a gathering at home turf Thane on Sunday late night, Shinde also paid rich tributes to his mentor, Anand Dighe, and Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, emphasising that Sena led by him continues to uphold their teachings and principles.
9:39 AM
SI recruitment paper leak: Former RPSC member held for providing exam paper to his children
Former Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) member Ramuram Raika has been arrested by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Rajasthan Police in connection with sub-inspector recruitment paper leak, an official said. The SOG had on Sunday arrested Raika's son and daughter besides three other trainees for their involvement in the paper leak and securing a position in the exam.
9:33 AM
3 dead, 3 others injured after overspeeding car overturns in Mumbai
Three people were killed and as many got injured after a speeding car hit the divider and collided with a tanker in the Gavanpada area of Chembur here, police said. Police officials said that the accident occurred at 2 pm on Sunday. The reason for the accident has been identified as rash driving.
9:17 AM
Russia targets Kyiv with drones, cruise and ballistic missiles
Russia has targeted Kyiv, possibly other cities, with a barrage of drones, cruise and ballistic missiles, news agency AP reported today.
9:13 AM
Enforcement Directorate at AAP legislator Amanatullah Khan's home
An Enforcement Directorate (ED) team arrived at the home of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lawmaker Amanatullah Khan today morning in connection with an ongoing money laundering investigation. Khan took to X and said, "ED people have just arrived at my house to arrest me."
8:58 AM
10 dead amid heavy rain in Andhra, Telangana; over 100 trains cancelled
Torrential rain affected Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, causing the death of several people in rain-related incidents. The downpour inundated several areas, disrupting road and railway traffic.