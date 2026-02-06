Pariksha Pe Charcha: Focus beyond marks, work on life skills too, says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday advised students not to waste time on internet just because data is cheap in the country and focus on honing their life and educational skills.

"Our goal should be such that it is within reach, but not easily attainable. Tame the mind, then connect the mind, and then keep the subjects you need to study. Then you will always find the student successful," he told a group of students who had come from various parts of the country at his residence here.

Modi also cautioned students against wasting time on gaming for fun. "You are interested in gaming but don't indulge in it for passing time just because data is cheap in India. Don't do it for fun. Those who indulge in gaming for money will only be ruined. We do not have to encourage gambling in the country. I have made a law against online gambling," he said. However, the prime minister noted that gaming is a skill as there is lot of speed in it and can be used to test alertness and for self-development. The prime minister stressed that everyone has their own pattern or style of functioning.

"I have become PM. Still, people tell me to work in different ways. But everyone has their own pattern. Some people study better in the morning, some at night. Whatever suits you, believe in that. But also take advice, and if that benefits you, then only add it to your life structure," he said. Modi said even he has changed a few things in the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha', but did not leave his principle pattern. "When I started 'Pariksha Pe Charcha', there was a pattern. Now, gradually, I am changing it. This time, I did it in different states as well. I also changed my pattern, but didn't abandon the original pattern," he said.

The prime minister also said the teacher's effort should be to ensure that the student's speed is such that his own speed is one step ahead of theirs. He asked the students to balance studies, rest, skills and hobbies, which is the key to growth. "Even there are two skills: life skills and professional skills. I say both go hand in hand. So, skill starts with knowledge," he said. Modi recalled that a leader had called him on his birthday and said, "You have completed 75 years, 25 still remain". "But I don't count the past. I count what is remaining. So I say to you: don't think about the past. Try to live what is in front of you," he said.

The prime minister said education should not be a burden and everyone should be totally involved as half-hearted education does not make life successful. "That is why we should not just focus on marks, but on improvement of life. That goes beyond classrooms and exams," he said. The prime minister said it was a wonderful discussion with students on approaching exams with confidence and positivity. At the outset, he welcomed all the students at his residence with an Assamese 'Gamosa'. The 9th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha was also screened at the Bal Yogi Auditorium in Parliament premises. Launched in 2018, Pariksha Pe Charcha began as student interaction in townhall format before expanding into one of India's largest education engagement exercises.