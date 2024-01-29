Pariksha Pe Charcha: Top 5 quotes of PM Modi from interaction with students

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday conducted the seventh edition of his outreach programme for students ahead of examinations "Pariksha Pe Charcha". During his speech, PM Modi suggested that students must compete with themselves and not others in the exams.

Organised by the Ministry of Education, Pariksha Pe Charcha has been engaging students, parents and teachers for the past six years.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the fourth edition was held online, while the fifth and sixth editions returned to the town hall format. A total of 3.12 million students, 560,000 teachers and 195,000 parents participated in the previous year's edition.

According to news agency PTI, this year, an estimated 22.6 million registrations have taken place on the MyGov portal, highlighting the widespread enthusiasm among students.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 was held in a town hall format at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. Two students and a teacher from each state and Union Territory, along with winners of the Kala Utsav, have been invited.

He said that the stress on students is of three types - induced by peer pressure, by parents and self-induced.