Parl panel gets more time to report on insolvency, Jan Vishwas bills

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Two select committees were on Monday granted more time by the Lok Sabha to submit their reports on the insolvency law and Jan Vishwas provisions amendment bills.

The matters were taken up amid Opposition din over the issue of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The House has allowed time till the last day of the Winter session for a select committee to present its report on the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

The bill was referred to the committee on August 12 immediately after introduction in the Lower House. The bill seeks to amend the insolvency law, proposing a raft of amendments, including an out-of-court mechanism to address genuine business failures, group and cross-border insolvency frameworks.

On Monday, Lok Sabha also gave time up to the last day of the second week of the Winter session for another select committee to present its report on the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2025. The government had introduced the bill on August 18 which was then referred to the select committee. The bill aims to decriminalise as many as 288 provisions relating to minor offences under different laws with a view to promote ease of living and improve business climate. This is the second Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill. Earlier in 2023, the government enacted a similar law decriminalising 183 provisions in 42 central Acts, administered by 19 ministries and departments.