Parl panel gets more time to report on insolvency, Jan Vishwas bills

Two select committees were on Monday granted more time by the Lok Sabha to submit their reports on the insolvency law and Jan Vishwas provisions amendment bills.
The matters were taken up amid Opposition din over the issue of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
The House has allowed time till the last day of the Winter session for a select committee to present its report on the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2025.
The bill was referred to the committee on August 12 immediately after introduction in the Lower House. The bill seeks to amend the insolvency law, proposing a raft of amendments, including an out-of-court mechanism to address genuine business failures, group and cross-border insolvency frameworks.
On Monday, Lok Sabha also gave time up to the last day of the second week of the Winter session for another select committee to present its report on the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2025.
The government had introduced the bill on August 18 which was then referred to the select committee. The bill aims to decriminalise as many as 288 provisions relating to minor offences under different laws with a view to promote ease of living and improve business climate.
This is the second Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill. Earlier in 2023, the government enacted a similar law decriminalising 183 provisions in 42 central Acts, administered by 19 ministries and departments.
The Winter session is scheduled to conclude on December 19.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app