Home / India News / Parl panel gets more time to report on insolvency, Jan Vishwas bills

Parl panel gets more time to report on insolvency, Jan Vishwas bills

The House has allowed time till the last day of the Winter session for a select committee to present its report on the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2025

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha
The Winter session is scheduled to conclude on December 19 (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 1:53 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Two select committees were on Monday granted more time by the Lok Sabha to submit their reports on the insolvency law and Jan Vishwas provisions amendment bills.

The matters were taken up amid Opposition din over the issue of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The House has allowed time till the last day of the Winter session for a select committee to present its report on the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

The bill was referred to the committee on August 12 immediately after introduction in the Lower House. The bill seeks to amend the insolvency law, proposing a raft of amendments, including an out-of-court mechanism to address genuine business failures, group and cross-border insolvency frameworks.

On Monday, Lok Sabha also gave time up to the last day of the second week of the Winter session for another select committee to present its report on the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2025.

The government had introduced the bill on August 18 which was then referred to the select committee. The bill aims to decriminalise as many as 288 provisions relating to minor offences under different laws with a view to promote ease of living and improve business climate.

This is the second Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill. Earlier in 2023, the government enacted a similar law decriminalising 183 provisions in 42 central Acts, administered by 19 ministries and departments.

The Winter session is scheduled to conclude on December 19.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

TN sees scattered rain as remnants of 'Cyclone Ditwah' remain near coasts

Rise of Radhakrishnan to post of V-P shows strength of democracy: PM Modi

PM Modi greets people of Nagaland on Statehood Day, praises their culture

Om Birla urges MPs to actively participate in Winter Session of Parliament

TN bus collission: PM Modi condoles deaths, annoounces ₹2 lakh ex-gratia

Topics :Lok SabhaParliamentInsolvency and Bankruptcy Code

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 1:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story