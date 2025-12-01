Home / India News / Rise of Radhakrishnan to post of V-P shows strength of democracy: PM Modi

Rise of Radhakrishnan to post of V-P shows strength of democracy: PM Modi

PM Modi said Radhakrishnan has consistently remained above protocol. 'Your personality reflects service, dedication, and patience'

Modi, Narendra Modi
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the media on the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 1, 2025.(Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 12:03 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the rise of C P Radhakrishnan from an ordinary background to the office of Vice President reflects the true strength of democracy, and hoped his experience and guidance will aid in the smooth running of the Rajya Sabha.

In September, Chandrapuram Ponnusami (C P) Radhakrishnan was elected as India's 15th Vice President, a post that made him the ex officio chairman of the Rajya Sabha.

At the start of the Winter Session of Parliament, Modi congratulated him and wished that the House, under this guidance, would have meaningful discussions and take crucial decisions.

"I congratulate you, and I am confident that every member of this House will honour its traditions and uphold your dignity as well," the Prime Minister said.

The Winter Session is the first Parliament session Radhakrishnan is presiding over as the chairman of the Upper House.

Radhakrishnan comes from an ordinary family of farmers and has dedicated his entire life to social service. "Politics has been only one part of your journey - service to society has been your central mission from youth until now."  "Your rise from such humble beginnings to this high office truly represents the strength of our democracy," he said.

Modi said Radhakrishnan has consistently remained above protocol. "Your personality reflects service, dedication, and patience."  He went on to recall two incidents that shaped his character -- as a child, when he narrowly escaped drowning, it turned that moment into a lifelong commitment to serve society.

He also narrowly survived a bomb blast that targeted former deputy prime minister L K Adani's yatra. He again converted that experience into a resolve to work even harder for the nation.

Modi went on to narrate how the Vice President decided to give up eating non-vegetarian food when he visited Varanasi.

"I'm not saying eating non-vegetarian is wrong, but as the MP from Varanasi, I acknowledge this gesture warmly," he said.

Stating that Radhakrishnan displayed strong leadership qualities since his student days, Modi said he chose struggle over the easy path. During the Emergency, he fought as a true soldier of democracy and worked for public awareness.

He has always been a skilled organiser, excelling in every responsibility entrusted to him and bringing people together.

"Today is a proud moment for all of us. Your journey inspires the entire nation. I once again congratulate you," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

TN sees scattered rain as remnants of 'Cyclone Ditwah' remain near coasts

TN bus collission: PM Modi condoles deaths, annoounces ₹2 lakh ex-gratia

Delhi air quality deteriorates to 'very poor' levels, AQI crosses 300

Mayawati calls for smooth Winter Session to ensure debate on key issues

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan gets ₹466 cr ED notice in KIIFB masala bond case

Topics :Narendra ModiParliament winter sessionwinter session

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 12:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story