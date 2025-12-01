TN bus collission: PM Modi condoles deaths, annoounces ₹2 lakh ex-gratia

So far 11 people have been declared dead and more than 20 injured when two state-run buses collided head-on near Karaikudi in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, police said.
According to a Sivaganga district police press release, the mishap took place near Vivekananda Polytechnic College under Tuirupattur sub-division and Nachiyar Puram Police Station.
A Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus travelling from Kangeyam to Karaikudi and another TN government bus travelling from Karaikudi to Dindigul collided head-on at around 5:00 PM this evening.
The injured have been admitted for treatment at the Karaikudi Government Hospital, Tirupattur Government Hospital, and Sivagangai Government Hospital, the police said.
Police personnel and Fire and Rescue Service teams rushed to the spot and rescued the injured. The Sivagangai District Superintendent of Police, Deputy Superintendent of Police, and Tirupattur officials also arrived at the scene and expedited the rescue operations.
Earlier this week, six people died and more than 50 were injured in a similar crash in the Tenkasi district of the State.Chief Minister MK Stalin has condoled the deaths.
Stalin said he has deputed Sivaganga District Collector and District In-Charge Minister KR Periyakaruppan to the accident spot immediately to ensure that all affected people received proper medical support.
In a statement, he announced Rs 3 lakh each for the families of the deceased, a compensation of Rs 1 lakh each for those who sustained serious injuries, and Rs 50,000 each for those who suffered minor injuries.
President Droupadi Murmu expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident. In a post on X, the President said, "The news of the loss of lives in a tragic accident in Sivaganga, Tamil Nadu, is very sad. I extend my deep condolences to bereaved families and pray for the swift recovery of those injured.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app