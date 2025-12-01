TN bus collission: PM Modi condoles deaths, annoounces ₹2 lakh ex-gratia

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

So far 11 people have been declared dead and more than 20 injured when two state-run buses collided head-on near Karaikudi in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, police said.

According to a Sivaganga district police press release, the mishap took place near Vivekananda Polytechnic College under Tuirupattur sub-division and Nachiyar Puram Police Station.

A Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus travelling from Kangeyam to Karaikudi and another TN government bus travelling from Karaikudi to Dindigul collided head-on at around 5:00 PM this evening.

The injured have been admitted for treatment at the Karaikudi Government Hospital, Tirupattur Government Hospital, and Sivagangai Government Hospital, the police said.

Police personnel and Fire and Rescue Service teams rushed to the spot and rescued the injured. The Sivagangai District Superintendent of Police, Deputy Superintendent of Police, and Tirupattur officials also arrived at the scene and expedited the rescue operations. Earlier this week, six people died and more than 50 were injured in a similar crash in the Tenkasi district of the State.Chief Minister MK Stalin has condoled the deaths. Stalin said he has deputed Sivaganga District Collector and District In-Charge Minister KR Periyakaruppan to the accident spot immediately to ensure that all affected people received proper medical support. In a statement, he announced Rs 3 lakh each for the families of the deceased, a compensation of Rs 1 lakh each for those who sustained serious injuries, and Rs 50,000 each for those who suffered minor injuries.