Parliament Budget Session LIVE updates: Discussion on Manipur disallowed

BJP MP Radha Mohan Singh and SP MP Virendra Singh will present reports of the Standing Committee on Defence.

Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor and BJP MP Arun Govil will present the fifth report of the Standing Committee on External Affairs on the 'Demands for Grants of the Ministry of External Affairs for 2025-26.'

In a post on X on Monday morning, O'Brien, the TMC Rajya Sabha Parliamentary party leader said the issue was "at the core of democracy". He also tagged his March 12 post in which he sought an "open discussion next week (under Rule 176)" on the matter.

"Parliament gets back to work after a four day break. A constructive Opposition wants to debate an issue that is at the core of democracy. Is the Government ready?" O'Brien said.

Several opposition parties have been demanding a discussion on the EPIC number duplication issue in Parliament, while those from the south have also sought a debate on the issue of delimitation.

According to a source, the opposition parties have said they are flexible with the rule under which the discussion should be held but stressed that Parliament should debate the matter.

The issue of voter ID cards in different states having duplicate numbers was raised by West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee on February 27.

In a memorandum to the Election Commission last week, the TMC had also said that there have been "credible allegations of Aadhaar cards being cloned and the use of these cloned Aadhaar cards to facilitate fake voter registrations."

The Chief Election Commissioner has convened a meeting on March 18 with the Union home secretary, legislative secretary and CEO of UIDAI to discuss the issue of linking voter identity cards with Aadhaar.

Lok Sabha members PC Mohan and Godam Nagesh will present reports of the Standing Committee on Social Justice and Empowerment.