Parliament LIVE news updates: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid ruckus

Parliament Budget session LIVE: The Budget Session of Parliament will resume on Thursday, with the Lok Sabha scheduled to meet. The Lok Sabha was adjourned on Tuesday and will reconvene on March 19.

According to the list of business, the Lok Sabha will reconvene at 11.00 am to take up key legislative matters, including the presentation and discussion of multiple reports from standing committees.

BJP MP Kiren Rijiju and Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi to move "That this House do agree with the Eighth Report of the Business Advisory Committee presented to the House on March 19, 2025."

The House will hold further discussions and voting on the Demands for Grants under the Ministry of Jal Shakti for 2025-26, as well as the continued consideration of cut motions (printed on a separate list) moved on March 18, 2025.

The house will also take up discussion and voting on the demands for grants under the control of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare for 2025-26.

BJP MP Jagdambika Pal and Samajwadi Party MP Dharmendra Yadav to present reports of the Committee on Public Accounts (2024-25).

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and BJP MP Anil Baluni to present reports of the Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology (2024-25).

NCP MP Sunil Dattatray Tatkare and BJP MP Janardan Singh Sigriwalto present the Second report of the Standing Committee on Petroleum and Natural Gas (2024-25) on Demands for Grants (2025-26) of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.