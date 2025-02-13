Parliament Budget session LIVE: Lok Sabha adjourned, to reconvene on March 10

In Lok Sabha, Congress Member of Parliament Manickam Tagore submitted a notice for an adjournment motion. The motion aims to discuss alleged relaxations in national security protocols for the Adani Group's Khavda Renewable Energy Project in Gujarat, which is situated near the India-Pakistan border. Tagore is seeking clarity about how the project was awarded to the Adani Group.
The first part of the Budget session of the Parliament began on January 31 and will continue till February 13. The session will reconvene on March 10 and continue till April 4.
Parliament update: Opposition walks out as protest against Waqf (Amendment) Bill
Parliament update: JPC chairman tables report on Waqf Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha
FM Nirmala Sitharaman introduces Income Tax Bill
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced the Income Tax Bill, 2025 in the Lok Sabha today.
Opposition's dissent notes should be heard: Amit Shah
“Opposition’s dissent notes should be added to the Lok Sabha proceedings. My party does not have any problem,” Home Minister Amit Shah said today in the lower house.
'Odisha needs special status': Sasmit Patra
Arguing that Odisha is the backbone of Indian economy, BJD MP Sasmit Patra stated that the state had been ignored in the Union Budget.
‘48% of citizens fall under social security’: Mansukh Mandaviya
“India is the only country which is now providing 48% of citizens some kind of social security, excluding food security,” says Union Labour minister Mansukh Mandaviya.
Parliament LIVE updates: Discussion on Budget continues in Rajya Sabha
BJP rejected all suggestions given by Opposition, says Congress leader Pramod Tiwari
Speaking to news agency ANI, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari on Thursday called for a reconsideration and pause of the Joint Parliamentary Committee's report on the Waqf Amendment Bill.
Rajya Sabah adjourned briefly amid opposition uproar after tabling of joint panel report on Waqf bill
The Rajya Sabha was adjourned briefly on Thursday amid uproar by opposition parties after tabling of the joint committee of Parliament on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. The report was tabled by BJP member Medha Vishram Kulkarni, a member of the panel.
Parliament Budget Session 2025 Live Updates: Opposition walks out of RS over Waqf Bill report
Many Opposition leaders staged a walkout of Rajya Sabha after the presentation of JPC's Waqf Bill report in the Upper House.