Parliament Budget session LIVE: Lok Sabha adjourned, to reconvene on March 10

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has moved a motion to form a parliamentary committee on Income Tax Bill 2025. The first sitting of the Budget Session will end Thursday.

In Lok Sabha, Congress Member of Parliament Manickam Tagore submitted a notice for an adjournment motion. The motion aims to discuss alleged relaxations in national security protocols for the Adani Group's Khavda Renewable Energy Project in Gujarat, which is situated near the India-Pakistan border. Tagore is seeking clarity about how the project was awarded to the Adani Group.

The first part of the Budget session of the Parliament began on January 31 and will continue till February 13. The session will reconvene on March 10 and continue till April 4.