Parliament LIVE news: Amended Anti-Doping Bill to be tabled in Parliament amid Wada Concerns
Parliament LIVE news: Amended Anti-Doping Bill to be tabled in Parliament amid Wada Concerns

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE news updates: The revised National Anti-Doping Act is scheduled to be tabled in Parliament. Catch the developments related to the proceedings in the Parliament here

BS Web Team New Delhi
Parliament
New Delhi: Dark clouds hover above the Samvidhan Sadan on a rainy day, during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 22, 2025. (Photo:PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
Parliament LIVE: The revised National Anti-Doping Act is scheduled to be tabled in Parliament on Wednesday, incorporating amendments requested by the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada), which had objected to what it termed as "government interference" in the operations of India’s National Anti-Doping Agency (Nada).
 
Although the Act was originally passed in 2022, its enforcement was suspended following objections raised by Wada.
 
The global watchdog took issue with the creation of a National Board for Anti-Doping in Sports, which was granted authority to make recommendations to the government on anti-doping policy. This Board—comprising a Chairperson and two members appointed by the central government—was also empowered to supervise Nada and issue directives to it.
 
WADA viewed this as undue governmental influence over an independent body and rejected the provision. Consequently, the amended bill has removed this clause to align with Wada's requirements. Additional changes are also expected, potentially including reduced liability for athletes in doping violations.
 
Parliament disrupted by protests over Bihar voter list
Parliamentary proceedings were disrupted on Tuesday, the second day of the Monsoon Session, as opposition parties staged protests over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Bihar, leading to adjournments in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.
 
In the Rajya Sabha, as the session commenced, Deputy Chairman Harivansh referenced the vacancy in the vice president’s office, citing constitutional provisions, but was interrupted by opposition protests over the voter roll revision, resulting in an adjournment.
 
When the House reconvened at noon, BJP leader Ghanshyam Tiwari informed members that the Ministry of Home Affairs had issued a notification confirming the resignation of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.
 

1:16 PM

Parliament LIVE update: Operation Sindoor discussion in RS from July 29, 16 hours set aside

12:13 PM

Parliament update: Sports Governance Bill, 2025 and anti-doping bill introduced in Parliament

11:58 AM

Deputy chairman dismisses notices amid loud opposition protests

The Deputy Chairman rejected all 25 notices submitted under Rule 267—covering topics from Bihar’s Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls and Delhi slum demolitions to rising air safety incidents—prompting vehement protests from opposition members.

11:49 AM

Parliament LIVE update: Both Houses adjourned till noon amid Oppn ruckus

10:20 AM

Centre likely to table sports governance bill, anti-doping amendments in Parliament today

With the aim of promoting sports and providing facilities and welfare measures for sports persons, the Centre is expected to introduce the much-awaited National Sports Governance Bill, 2025, and the National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2025 in the third day of the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. According to the list of business published by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandviya is expected to move both the bills in the House today.
 
First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 10:33 AM IST

