Parliament LIVE news: Amended Anti-Doping Bill to be tabled in Parliament amid Wada Concerns

Parliament LIVE: The revised National Anti-Doping Act is scheduled to be tabled in Parliament on Wednesday, incorporating amendments requested by the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada), which had objected to what it termed as "government interference" in the operations of India’s National Anti-Doping Agency (Nada).

Although the Act was originally passed in 2022, its enforcement was suspended following objections raised by Wada.

The global watchdog took issue with the creation of a National Board for Anti-Doping in Sports, which was granted authority to make recommendations to the government on anti-doping policy. This Board—comprising a Chairperson and two members appointed by the central government—was also empowered to supervise Nada and issue directives to it.

WADA viewed this as undue governmental influence over an independent body and rejected the provision. Consequently, the amended bill has removed this clause to align with Wada's requirements. Additional changes are also expected, potentially including reduced liability for athletes in doping violations.

Parliament disrupted by protests over Bihar voter list

Parliamentary proceedings were disrupted on Tuesday, the second day of the Monsoon Session, as opposition parties staged protests over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Bihar, leading to adjournments in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

In the Rajya Sabha, as the session commenced, Deputy Chairman Harivansh referenced the vacancy in the vice president’s office, citing constitutional provisions, but was interrupted by opposition protests over the voter roll revision, resulting in an adjournment.

When the House reconvened at noon, BJP leader Ghanshyam Tiwari informed members that the Ministry of Home Affairs had issued a notification confirming the resignation of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.