Parliament session LIVE: Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid uproar over Pahalgam terror attack

Parliament LIVE updates: Opposition parties have outlined several key issues for discussion. Catch all the news developments related to the proceedings in the Parliament here

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 12:30 PM IST
12:30 PM

News update: Multiple theories floating, respect process of investigation, says aviation minister in RS

12:26 PM

V-P Dhankar urges parties to avoid personal attacks, uphold mutual respect

"A thriving democracy cannot sustain constant acrimony. Political tension must be reduced, as confrontation is not the essence of politics. While political parties may pursue the same goals through different approaches, no one in India opposes the nation's interests. I urge all political parties to foster bonhomie and mutual respect, avoiding unbecoming language or personal attacks against leaders on television or elsewhere. Such behavior contradicts our civilizational essence," Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar said today.
 

12:15 PM

Govt should explain what happened to Pahalgam terror attackers: Cong chief Kharge

"I have given notice under Rule 267 on Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor. Pahalgam terror attack happened on April 22. Till today, the terrorists have not been caught or neutralised. All parties extended unconditional support to the government. The government should inform us about what has happened," says Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

11:58 AM

News update: RS Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar says he will ensure full-fledged discussion on Op Sindoor in House

11:54 AM

House will function according to rules, regulations: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

"The government wants to answer on every issue. The House should function. You have not come here to raise slogans. The House functions as per the rules and regulations. All the issues raised according to the rules will be discussed," says Speaker Om Birla.

11:46 AM

News update: Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba to stay on despite poll loss

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba to stay on to tackle challenges such as US tariffs despite election loss, reports AP.

11:28 AM

Parliament LIVE update: LS proceedings adjourned till 12 noon

11:27 AM

Uproar in Lok Sabha as question hour begins

Opposition members called for an immediate discussion on the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor. The speaker stated that the matter would be taken up after the question hour.

11:21 AM

Parliament begins Monsoon session honouring Pahalgam attack victims, AI-171 victims

The Monsoon Session of Parliament commenced with tributes to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and the Air India AI-171 plane crash.

11:07 AM

Parliament LIVE update: Rajya Sabha proceedings begin on day 1 of Monsoon session

11:07 AM

Parliament LIVE update: Monsoon session 2025 begins in Lok Sabha

11:05 AM

News update: 100% objectives achieved in Op Sindoor, terror hideouts razed in 22 mins, says PM Modi


11:01 AM

Inflation was in double digits before 2014, now around 2%, says PM Modi

"There was a time in the country before 2014 when the inflation rate was in double digits. Today, with the rate dropping to around two per cent, it has become a relief and a convenience in the lives of the common people in the country," says PM Modi.

10:43 AM

Many parts of the country are now free from the grip of Naxalism: PM Modi

"Today, Naxalism and Maoism are being weeded out of India. Security forces are working to root out out Naxalites from the country," says PM Modi.
 

10:38 AM

Monsoon is the season of new beginnings: PM Modi

"The Monsoon session is a matter of pride for the nation. It is like a festival of victory for the nation. For the first time, the tricolour flew at the International Space Station, which is a matter of pride for our country," says PM Modi.
First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 9:23 AM IST

