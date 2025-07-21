Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE updates: Congress seeks discussion on Pahalgam, Operation Sindoor
Parliament LIVE: The Monsoon Session of Parliament is scheduled to begin on Monday, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government and the Opposition expected to clash on various issues, including the revision of electoral rolls ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections. The session, starting on July 21, will run until August 21, with 21 sittings planned. No sessions will be held between August 12 and August 18. The government has listed seven pending bills for consideration, including the Income Tax Bill, which will be presented by the Lok Sabha Select Committee on Monday.
Parliament Monsoon Session: Bills to be discussed
The government intends to introduce and pass several significant bills during the upcoming session, including the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025; the National Sports Governance Bill, 2025; and the Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2025, among others.
The government has informed Opposition parties that it will address demands for a response to American President Donald Trump’s statements regarding Operation Sindoor, particularly his claim of facilitating a truce between India and Pakistan, and the assertion that at least five jets were downed during the conflict.
Smaller members of the INDIA bloc, notably the Left parties, have previously disagreed with Congress’ approach to disrupt proceedings and walk out instead of confronting the government on key issues.
Congress moves adjournment motion in Lok Sabha to discuss Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor
Congress MP B Manickam Tagore submitted an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha, highlighting "serious national security and foreign policy failures," seeking discussion on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.
