Home / India News / Parliament security breach: High-level probe on, says Union minister Joshi

Parliament security breach: High-level probe on, says Union minister Joshi

Amid demands from opposition leaders for a statement from the home minister on the incident, Joshi said both the Parliament buildings fall under the purview of the Lok Sabha speaker

Prahlad Joshi
Press Trust of India New Delhi

4 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2023 | 5:22 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday said a high-level probe is on in the Parliament security breach incident, as opposition MPs continued with their protest, demanding a statement on the issue from Home Minister Amit Shah and a discussion in both Houses.

Asked about the opposition's allegation that the Centre is trying to suppress its voice, Joshi said, "No one is trying to suppress anyone's voice, it is their opinion. I want to say, come and debate. Two bills are listed today. On Monday, there are three important bills to replace the IPC, the CrPC and the Evidence Act. We want a detailed discussion. We have allotted 15 hours."

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack on Wednesday, two men -- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D -- jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during the Zero Hour, released a yellow-coloured smoke from canisters and shouted slogans, before being overpowered by the MPs.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Amid demands from opposition leaders for a statement from the home minister on the incident, Joshi said both the Parliament buildings fall under the purview of the Lok Sabha speaker.

"Both the buildings are under the speaker's purview. We are following the speaker's order. A high-level enquiry is going on. Saying that we will not allow the House to function ... they (opposition) should behave responsibly," he said.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP S P Singh Baghel accused the opposition of trying to politicise the issue.

"The opposition is intentionally not allowing both Houses to function. The speaker has written to the home Minister, the probe has been given to the DG of the CRPF. The probe will be carried out. What ideology they were influenced by, what was their intention -- the home minister can make a statement only after these details come out. He will not make a statement with half information," he said.

Opposition MPs meanwhile blamed the BJP-led Centre for the disruptions and questioned why Shah is not making any statement in Parliament, even as he has spoken to a television channel over the issue.

"The home minister is responsible for the Delhi Police, for the nation's security. He is speaking to media channels outside. His principal accountability when the Parliament is in session is to the very House he is a member of. He should come and speak to the MPs. Had he done it, this crisis could have been diffused a very long time ago," Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha said the opposition leaders are ready to wait for the probe report, but the home minister should come to the House and make a statement on the incident.

"All MPs are very worried about this issue. If Parliament is not safe, what about the country's security? Take the MPs in confidence, share the details of the probe. Did the BJP MP know the person, was he a part of the conspiracy or was he duped? There are many questions," he said.

Priyanka Chaturvedi of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) said, "I believe not just the opposition, those on the treasury benches should also urge the home minister to make a statement. On one hand, they say they will get back PoK (Palistan-occupied Kashmir), Aksai Chin, and they cannot even protect Parliament".

"The home minister can give an interview to a television channel, but cannot speak in Parliament. Who is degrading the institution?" Chaturvedi asked.

Karti Chidambaram of the Congress too spoke on similar lines.

"The House was adjourned on Friday quicker than Usain Bolt's sprint. As soon as the chair sat down, he adjourned the House because we have been demanding a statement from either the home minister or the prime minister. In fact, I saw the home minister give a lengthy explanation on a private television channel. You can come to the House and say what steps they are taking, that is all we are asking," he said.

Also Read

Parliament security breach: 5th accused nabbed, charged under UAPA

Who is Lalit Mohan Jha, the 'mastermind' behind Parliament security breach?

Special session of Parliament: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am today

Urge all members to come prepared: PM Narendra Modi ahead of Winter Session

Special session of Parliament to begin today: Here is all you need to know

Odisha cash haul: I-T raids wind up after 10 days; sends report to CBDT

Tendu leaf collection rates raised to Rs 4,000 a bag in Madhya Pradesh

Israeli president says 'two-state solution' not a solution: What is it?

Space economy now worth $8 bn, tech being used to boost development: BJP

India welcomes return of Venezuelan oil to market: Union Minister Puri

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Om BirlaParliamentParliament winter sessionParliament attacksPralhad Joshiprobe

First Published: Dec 15 2023 | 5:22 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

NCLAT refuses to stay Zee-Sony merger, case now to be heard in January

Bank of Baroda to raise up to Rs 2,500 cr via Basel III compliant bonds

Technology News

Google reportedly working on Pixel-exclusive AI assistant 'Pixie': Details

Intel unveils AI experience-focused Core Ultra mobile chips: Details here

India News

Bhajan Lal Sharma to take oath as Rajasthan chief minister today in Jaipur

Parl security breach: 2 more nabbed, 6 teams formed to lead investigation

Economy News

Chhattisgarh CM chairs 1st cabinet meet, promises 1.8 mn houses under PMAY

Crypto adoption high in India, says IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva

Next Story