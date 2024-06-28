Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Parliament LIVE news: Congress moves adjournment motions on NEET irregularities in both Houses
LiveNew Update

Parliament LIVE news: Congress moves adjournment motions on NEET irregularities in both Houses

Parliament news updates: Catch all the latest new updates related to the Parliament here

BS Web Team New Delhi
Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha
New Delhi: Security personnel at Parliament House complex on the first day of the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, in New Delhi, Monday, June 24, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2024 | 11:37 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Following the paper leak controversy around the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for medical undergraduates and the cancellation of UGC-NET due to "lack of integrity," the opposition has been raising demands to discuss the issue of paper leaks in Parliament.

Congress MP KC Venugopal on Friday submitted an adjournment motion in Lok Sabha to discuss the unprecedented cases of paper leaks in the conduct of exams, including NEET-UG and UGC NET, and the failure of NTA.

Aam Admi Party leader Sanjay Singh has given a notice under Rule 267 to discuss the NEET issue in the Rajya Sabha.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain on Friday gave a suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss cases of paper leaks in the conduct of exams, including NEET-UG and UGC-NET.

'I hereby give notice under Rule 267 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) of my intention to move the following motion for the suspension of business listed for 28 June 2024: "That this House do suspend all listed business of the day to discuss the unprecedented cases of paper leaks in conduct of exams, including NEET-UG and UGC NET and the failure of National Testing Agency (NTA)," wrote the Congress MP.

Earlier, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Examination. The CM urged the PM to abolish NEET and restore the previous system of conducting this exam by state governments.

"I am constrained to write to you regarding the recent developments involving the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Examination. The allegations of paper leaks, taking bribes by certain people and the officials involved in the conduct of the examinations, the opening of windows to accommodate certain students to apply for examinations, grace marks, etc. are some of the serious issues that need complete attention and require a thorough, clean and impartial probe. Such instances jeopardise the careers and aspirations of lakhs and lakhs of students who look forward to getting admission into these medical courses," the CM wrote.

Key Events

11:37 AM

Parliament 2024 LIVE news: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 pm

11:33 AM

Lok Sabha adjourned till noon amid politicking over ‘NEET issue’

11:31 AM

LS Speaker Om Birla rules out discussion on NEET during President's address debate

11:22 AM

‘We want a discussion on NEET issue, it is matter of youth’: LoP Rahul Gandhi

11:20 AM

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings resume

11:19 AM

Congress' Ranjeet Ranjan, Gaurav Gogoi give Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha

10:47 AM

Congress moves adjournment motions on NEET irregularities in both Houses

11:37 AM

Parliament 2024 LIVE news: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 pm

The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 12 pm amid an altercation over the 'NEET issue.'

11:33 AM

Lok Sabha adjourned till noon amid politicking over ‘NEET issue’

The Lok Sabha has been adjourned till noon amid the Opposition's demand for a debate on NEET irregularities.

11:31 AM

LS Speaker Om Birla rules out discussion on NEET during President's address debate

Speaker Om Birla said that an adjournment motion will not be moved during the discussion on the President's address.

11:22 AM

‘We want a discussion on NEET issue, it is matter of youth’: LoP Rahul Gandhi

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, stated: “Yesterday, all the leaders of the opposition parties held a meeting and unanimously decided that today, we want a discussion on the NEET issue... There should be a discussion on NEET here in the House. I urge the Prime Minister that this concerns our youth and deserves a thorough and respectful discussion. We will approach it with respect. I invite you to join the discussion and participate because this is about our youth. Parliament should send a message that both the Indian government and the opposition are united in addressing student concerns.”
 

11:20 AM

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings resume

Proceedings in both the houses resumed at 11:00 am today.

11:19 AM

Congress' Ranjeet Ranjan, Gaurav Gogoi give Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha

10:47 AM

Congress moves adjournment motions on NEET irregularities in both Houses

Congress MP KC Venugopal on Friday submitted an adjournment motion in Lok Sabha to discuss the unprecedented cases of paper leaks in the conduct of exams, including NEET-UG and UGC NET, and the failure of NTA.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Samajwadi PartyNarendra ModiBJPNDACongressAll India Trinamool Congress

First Published: Jun 28 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News