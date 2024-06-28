Parliament LIVE news: Congress moves adjournment motions on NEET irregularities in both Houses

Following the paper leak controversy around the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for medical undergraduates and the cancellation of UGC-NET due to "lack of integrity," the opposition has been raising demands to discuss the issue of paper leaks in Parliament.

Congress MP KC Venugopal on Friday submitted an adjournment motion in Lok Sabha to discuss the unprecedented cases of paper leaks in the conduct of exams, including NEET-UG and UGC NET, and the failure of NTA.

Aam Admi Party leader Sanjay Singh has given a notice under Rule 267 to discuss the NEET issue in the Rajya Sabha.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain on Friday gave a suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss cases of paper leaks in the conduct of exams, including NEET-UG and UGC-NET.

'I hereby give notice under Rule 267 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) of my intention to move the following motion for the suspension of business listed for 28 June 2024: "That this House do suspend all listed business of the day to discuss the unprecedented cases of paper leaks in conduct of exams, including NEET-UG and UGC NET and the failure of National Testing Agency (NTA)," wrote the Congress MP.

Earlier, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Examination. The CM urged the PM to abolish NEET and restore the previous system of conducting this exam by state governments.

"I am constrained to write to you regarding the recent developments involving the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Examination. The allegations of paper leaks, taking bribes by certain people and the officials involved in the conduct of the examinations, the opening of windows to accommodate certain students to apply for examinations, grace marks, etc. are some of the serious issues that need complete attention and require a thorough, clean and impartial probe. Such instances jeopardise the careers and aspirations of lakhs and lakhs of students who look forward to getting admission into these medical courses," the CM wrote.