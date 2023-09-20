Parliament special session LIVE: Sonia to be main Congress speaker today

Top Section
10:32 AM
10:11 AM
9:53 AM
9:09 AM
8:30 AM
7:58 AM
7:54 AM
7:45 AM
Meghalaya minister Dr Ampareen Lyngdoh on Tuesday expressed her happiness over the tabling of the women's reservation Bill in parliament, saying it was a day of jubilation for all women across the country. Lyngdoh said she hoped for Bill to become a law at the earliest.
The Bill aims at ensuring a fair representation of women in Parliament as well as other legislative bodies.
Lyngdoh told ANI, "I am delighted. This is a day of jubilation for all of us, for women across the country. I look forward to the Bill taking the shape of a law at the earliest. I hope we will soon see assemblies giving a fairer chance to women to participate actively in politics." On how the reservation Bill will enhance the representation of women in Parliament, Lyngdoh of the ruling National People's Party (NPP) said, "It's not as if there have never been women candidates in Parliament but they often lost out to male contenders. So, when you reserve a seat exclusively for women, I think it would be the best way to give women the recognition they deserve."
7:44 AM
The AAP's women's unit president in Karnataka, Kushala Swamy, on Tuesday said the Centre's tabling of the 'Nari Shakti Vandana Adhiniyam, or women's reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha was a fraudulent move that makes women look stupid.
"This is a Bill that makes women look stupid. A careful reading of the provisions of the Bill reveals the BJP's fraud," Kushala Swamy told reporters on Tuesday.
"Even if the constitutional amendment Bill to reserve one-third of seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies is passed, women will not get reservations in 2024 elections," she added.
7:44 AM
7:40 AM
The Congress was never serious about providing reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, the BJP alleged on Tuesday after the government introduced a bill in this regard in the Lower House of Parliament.
The government introduced a constitutional amendment bill to reserve one-third of seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women, reviving the concept of women's reservation pending for 27 years for want of consensus among parties.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the introduction of the bill in the Lok Sabha shows the "unwavering commitment" of the Narendra Modi government to empower women.
"Sadly, the opposition is unable to digest this. And, what is more shameful is that except tokenism, the Congress has never been serious about women's reservation," he posted on X.
7:24 AM
The old Parliament building will now be known as 'Samvidhan Sadan', Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Tuesday as the functioning of Parliament shifted to its new building here.
The Speaker also announced that henceforth, terms such as 'House', 'Lobby', and 'Galleries' used in the proceedings of the Lok Sabha will refer to the new building, which is now the Parliament House of India.
"The building where we gathered in the morning will now be known as Samvidhan Sadan," he said.
7:23 AM
As Lok Sabha convened in the new Parliament building for the first time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called on MPs to forget all past bitterness and start a new chapter, asserting that whatever they are going to do in the new complex, should be an inspiration for every citizen in the country.
As Lok Sabha proceedings chaired by Speaker Om Birla began in the new building, Modi delivered his maiden speech in the new Lok Sabha chamber as the Leader of the House.
The prime minister said the new Parliament building reflects the aspirations of 1.4 billion Indians.
7:22 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged Members of Parliament to reaffirm the commitment to make India a developed nation by 2047 and described the move to the new Parliament building as a new beginning towards a new future.
He was addressing a gathering of MPs at the historic Central Hall of the old Parliament building during a function to commemorate the rich legacy of the Parliament of India.
"In the new Parliament building, we are going to make new beginnings for a new future," Modi said.
"Since 1952, 41 heads of states from across the world have addressed our MPs in the Central Hall and more than 4,000 laws have been passed by Parliament in the last seven decades," the prime minister said.
7:21 AM
As the Parliamentarians entered the new Parliament building on day two of the five-day Special Session, the first agenda taken up for the day was the introduction of the Women Reservation Bill which was introduced by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal. BJP called the day an 'Immortal' in the history of India while Congress said that it is just an election jumla (Political gimmick).
"If the PM had any real intention to prioritise women's empowerment, the Women's Reservation Bill would have been implemented immediately without the ifs and buts and all other conditions. For him and the BJP, this is only an election jumla that delivers nothing concrete," Jairam Ramesh posted on X (Formerly Twitter).
7:19 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said his government is committed to ensuring that the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' aimed at expanding women's participation in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies becomes a law, as he urged MPs of both Houses of Parliament to pass the bill unanimously.
In the first speech in the first session in the new Parliament building, Modi said that the Women's Reservation Bill was given approval in the Cabinet meeting on Monday, and asserted that this will strengthen democracy.
"For many years, there have been several debates and controversies around women's reservation. On women's reservation, there have been many efforts earlier also in Parliament. In 1996, the first bill related to this was introduced. During Atal Bihari Vajpayee's tenure, many times Women's Reservation Bill was brought but numbers could not be mustered for it and the dream was left unfulfilled," Modi said.
7:16 AM
7:15 AM
The Congress' parliamentary party chief Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday said the women's reservation bill "is ours", amid speculation that the bill may be tabled in Parliament.
The Congress on Monday said it welcomed the reported move as the party has been raising the demand for long.
Asked about the bill when she was entering Parliament on Tuesday, Gandhi said, "It is ours, apna hai."
7:14 AM
First Published: Sep 20 2023 | 7:06 AM IST