Parliament special session LIVE: Sonia to be main Congress speaker today

BS Web Team New Delhi
Congress MP Sonia Gandhi at the Parliament House during a special session (Photo: PTI)

Sep 20 2023 | 10:32 AM IST
On the third day of the special session of Parliament, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi to lead as the party's speaker for the debate on the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam or women's reservation bill in Lok Sabha today.

10:32 AM

Sonia Gandhi will start the debate: Adhir Ranjan

10:11 AM

INDIA bloc to meet ahead of discussion on Women's Quota Bill in Lok Sabha

Ahead of the discussion on the Women's Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha on the third day of the ongoing Parliament special session, floor leaders of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) will hold a meeting to chalk out the strategy for the floor of the house.
 
The meeting will be held at the office of Rajya Sabha leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament. The five-day special session of the Parliament began on Monday and will end on Friday.

9:53 AM

'Give a guarantee that women will get a reservation in 2024': Congress MP Pramod Tiwari

On Women's Reservation Bill, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari says, "...I challenge that if BJP's policy and intention are honest, then give a guarantee that women will get a reservation in 2024 elections - we will stand with you with all our strength. Are the Backward and SC, not women? How will you go for women's reservation without including them? I only say that if you were honest, the 2010 Bill that was passed by the Rajya Sabha is still there - you should have passed that in the Lok Sabha and started the reservation..."

9:09 AM

"Testament to our nation's rich democratic heritage" PM Modi remembers old Parliament building

On Tuesday, when the houses of the Parliament were shifted to the new building, PM Modi said, "As we move to a new Parliament, we remember the iconic Parliament that stands not just as a structure, but as a testament to our nation's rich democratic heritage for decades. Every brick echoes the debates, decisions, and dedication of those who shaped India. We will always be inspired by the great men and women who served here and contributed to national progress."

8:30 AM

'What is so historic about this?': Kapil Sibal on BJP bringing in Women's reservation bill

On Women's Reservation Bill, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal says, "They (BJP govt) want political advantage in 2024 and want to tell women that they did such a historic thing...they should have done this in 2014. What is so historic about this?...there will be a census and delimitation before the Women's Reservation Bill is implemented. What if census and delimitation don't happen? They're just showing dreams to women that they will get reservation in 2029...they can't think anything other than politics".

7:58 AM

Lok Sabha all set for discussion on Women's reservation bill

Lok Sabha is set to discuss the 128th Constitutional Amendment Bill, 2023, to bring in 33 per cent reservation for women in the lower House and all state Legislative Assemblies. 
 
The bill was introduced in Parliament on Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was the "the chosen one for empowering and strengthening women". 
 

7:54 AM

Words 'socialist, secular' missing from new copies of Constitution: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says, "The new copies of the Constitution that were given to us today (September 19), the one we held in our hands and entered (the new Parliament building), its Preamble doesn't have the words 'socialist secular'. We know that the words were added after an amendment in 1976 but if someone gives us the Constitution today and it doesn't have those words, it is a matter of concern...Their intention is suspicious. It has been done cleverly. It is a matter of concern for me. I tried to raise this issue but I did not get an opportunity to raise this issue..."

7:45 AM

A day of jubilation for us: Meghalaya minister Lyngdoh delighted with tabling of women's reservation Bill

Meghalaya minister Dr Ampareen Lyngdoh on Tuesday expressed her happiness over the tabling of the women's reservation Bill in parliament, saying it was a day of jubilation for all women across the country. Lyngdoh said she hoped for Bill to become a law at the earliest.

The Bill aims at ensuring a fair representation of women in Parliament as well as other legislative bodies.

Lyngdoh told ANI, "I am delighted. This is a day of jubilation for all of us, for women across the country. I look forward to the Bill taking the shape of a law at the earliest. I hope we will soon see assemblies giving a fairer chance to women to participate actively in politics." On how the reservation Bill will enhance the representation of women in Parliament, Lyngdoh of the ruling National People's Party (NPP) said, "It's not as if there have never been women candidates in Parliament but they often lost out to male contenders. So, when you reserve a seat exclusively for women, I think it would be the best way to give women the recognition they deserve."

7:44 AM

Makes women look stupid: AAP leader claims reservation Bill a 'fraudulent move'

The AAP's women's unit president in Karnataka, Kushala Swamy, on Tuesday said the Centre's tabling of the 'Nari Shakti Vandana Adhiniyam, or women's reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha was a fraudulent move that makes women look stupid.

"This is a Bill that makes women look stupid. A careful reading of the provisions of the Bill reveals the BJP's fraud," Kushala Swamy told reporters on Tuesday.

"Even if the constitutional amendment Bill to reserve one-third of seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies is passed, women will not get reservations in 2024 elections," she added.

7:44 AM

Uma Bharti writes to PM Modi over women's reservation Bill, demands quota for backward women

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Uma Bharti on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the tabling of the women's reservation Bill, demanding that of the 33-per cent reservation assured for women in the legislative bodies, 50 per cent should be set aside for ST, SC and OBC communities.
 
In her letter, a copy of which is with the ANI, Bharti wrote, "The introduction of the women's reservation Bill in the parliament is a matter of happiness for the women of the country. When this special reservation was presented in the House by the then Prime Minister Deve Gowda in 1996, I was a member of Parliament. I immediately stood up and moved an amendment to this Bill and more than half of the House supported me. Deve Gowda happily accepted the amendment. He announced the handing over of the Bill to the Standing Committee."
 
"There was a lot of uproar in the House before it was adjourned. As soon as she came to the corridor of the House, many MPs from her party were angry but late former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee gave her a patient listening. Despite being staunch political opponents, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Lalu Yadav, and their party MPs were all in favour of the amendment, she wrote.

7:40 AM

Congress never serious about women's reservation or their empowerment: BJP

The Congress was never serious about providing reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, the BJP alleged on Tuesday after the government introduced a bill in this regard in the Lower House of Parliament.

The government introduced a constitutional amendment bill to reserve one-third of seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women, reviving the concept of women's reservation pending for 27 years for want of consensus among parties.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the introduction of the bill in the Lok Sabha shows the "unwavering commitment" of the Narendra Modi government to empower women.

"Sadly, the opposition is unable to digest this. And, what is more shameful is that except tokenism, the Congress has never been serious about women's reservation," he posted on X.

7:24 AM

Old Parliament building will be known as Samvidhan Sadan: Om Birla

The old Parliament building will now be known as 'Samvidhan Sadan', Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Tuesday as the functioning of Parliament shifted to its new building here.

The Speaker also announced that henceforth, terms such as 'House', 'Lobby', and 'Galleries' used in the proceedings of the Lok Sabha will refer to the new building, which is now the Parliament House of India.

"The building where we gathered in the morning will now be known as Samvidhan Sadan," he said.

7:23 AM

Parliament not place to work for party's growth but for nation: PM Modi

As Lok Sabha convened in the new Parliament building for the first time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called on MPs to forget all past bitterness and start a new chapter, asserting that whatever they are going to do in the new complex, should be an inspiration for every citizen in the country.

As Lok Sabha proceedings chaired by Speaker Om Birla began in the new building, Modi delivered his maiden speech in the new Lok Sabha chamber as the Leader of the House.

The prime minister said the new Parliament building reflects the aspirations of 1.4 billion Indians.

7:22 AM

Move to new Parliament building beginning of new future, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged Members of Parliament to reaffirm the commitment to make India a developed nation by 2047 and described the move to the new Parliament building as a new beginning towards a new future.

He was addressing a gathering of MPs at the historic Central Hall of the old Parliament building during a function to commemorate the rich legacy of the Parliament of India.

"In the new Parliament building, we are going to make new beginnings for a new future," Modi said.

"Since 1952, 41 heads of states from across the world have addressed our MPs in the Central Hall and more than 4,000 laws have been passed by Parliament in the last seven decades," the prime minister said.

7:21 AM

Women Reservation Bill: BJP calls an 'immortal day' in Indian history, Cong calls 'election jumla'

As the Parliamentarians entered the new Parliament building on day two of the five-day Special Session, the first agenda taken up for the day was the introduction of the Women Reservation Bill which was introduced by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal. BJP called the day an 'Immortal' in the history of India while Congress said that it is just an election jumla (Political gimmick).

"If the PM had any real intention to prioritise women's empowerment, the Women's Reservation Bill would have been implemented immediately without the ifs and buts and all other conditions. For him and the BJP, this is only an election jumla that delivers nothing concrete," Jairam Ramesh posted on X (Formerly Twitter).

7:19 AM

PM urges MPs of both houses to pass Women's Reservation Bill unanimously

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said his government is committed to ensuring that the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' aimed at expanding women's participation in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies becomes a law, as he urged MPs of both Houses of Parliament to pass the bill unanimously.

In the first speech in the first session in the new Parliament building, Modi said that the Women's Reservation Bill was given approval in the Cabinet meeting on Monday, and asserted that this will strengthen democracy.

"For many years, there have been several debates and controversies around women's reservation. On women's reservation, there have been many efforts earlier also in Parliament. In 1996, the first bill related to this was introduced. During Atal Bihari Vajpayee's tenure, many times Women's Reservation Bill was brought but numbers could not be mustered for it and the dream was left unfulfilled," Modi said.

7:16 AM

Women's Reservation Bill may not be enacted till 2029, even if passed

Through a post on its official X (formerly Twitter) page, NDTV shared a copy of the Women's Reservation Bill that may be tabled during the Special Parliament Session in the Lok Sabha. According to this post, the Bill will only come into effect following the first delimitation or redrawing of constituencies, which cannot take place until after the 2024 elections. This means that even if the Bill is passed, it cannot be enacted until the elections in 2029.
 
The Bill reads, "...the provisions of the Constitution relating to the reservation of seats for women in the House of the People, the Legislative Assembly of a State and the Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi shall come into effect after an exercise of delimitation is undertaken for this purpose after the relevant figures for the first census taken after commencement of the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-eighth Amendment) Act, 2023 have been published and shall cease to have effect on the expiration of a period of fifteen years from such commencement." Read More

7:15 AM

'It is ours', says Congress' Sonia Gandhi on Women's reservation bill

The Congress' parliamentary party chief Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday said the women's reservation bill "is ours", amid speculation that the bill may be tabled in Parliament.

The Congress on Monday said it welcomed the reported move as the party has been raising the demand for long.

Asked about the bill when she was entering Parliament on Tuesday, Gandhi said, "It is ours, apna hai."

7:14 AM

Sonia Gandhi to be main Congress speaker for Parliament debate on Women's reservation bill

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi will be the lead speaker of the party for the debate on the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam or women's reservation bill in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

First Published: Sep 20 2023 | 7:06 AM IST

