Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Parliamentary panel criticises fisheries ministry for fund underutilisation

Parliamentary panel criticises fisheries ministry for fund underutilisation

The committee observed that the actual expenditure under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme component of the department showed a declining trend from 2021-22 onwards vis-a-vis the revised estimates

fisheries, fish
The committee recommended the Department of Fisheries make "serious efforts" and "proactively liaise". | Photo: Pexels
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2024 | 9:42 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A Parliamentary panel on Tuesday criticised the fisheries ministry for under-utilisation of funds allocated in the Budget and asked it to address the issue.

"...the reasons for under-utilisation continue to remain the same," the Standing Committee on Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Food Processing said in its third report submitted to Parliament.

The under-utilisation of funds continues even after more than three years of putting in place a new financial system by the Ministry of Finance, it said.

The committee recommended the Department of Fisheries make "serious efforts" and "proactively liaise" with state governments and state fisheries departments to address this issue for positive results.

The committee noted that targeted and effective implementation of the department's schemes becomes imperative for the socio-economic upliftment of the fishermen in general and traditional fishermen in particular.

"It, therefore, becomes all the more necessary that the Budget allocation for various schemes of the Department is utilised in full," the report added.

More From This Section

Delhi Traffic Police tightens vehicle checks amid Grap 4 restrictions

NITI Aayog invites EoI for doing research on 'cost of doing biz in India'

LIVE updates: Veteran BJP leader LK Advani shows gradual improvement, likely to be shifted from ICU

SC overturns NGT's 'ruthless' order to remove leprosy patients' centre

Tethered drones deployed for aerial surveillance of Maha Kumbh 2025

The committee observed that the actual expenditure under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme component of the department showed a declining trend from 2021-22 onwards vis-a-vis the revised estimates.

The panel expressed concern that repeated under-utilisation of the amounts allocated even at the Revised Estimates (RE) stage, year after year, shows a lack of proper planning, assessment of the fund requirement and failure to take into account ground realities while making proposals for fund requirements even at RE stage.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

India seeks stronger WTO subsidy regulations for high seas fishing

China's coast guard blasts water cannon, sideswipes vessel: Philippines

Govt to set up high-level panel for roadmap to develop fisheries sector

Avail finance ministry's services to boost business: FM to fisherfolks

G20 backs FAO's Blue Transformation for sustainable fisheries, aquaculture

Topics :fisheries sectorfunds

First Published: Dec 17 2024 | 9:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story