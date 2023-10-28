Home / India News / Participation of women in country's workforce increased to 37%: Pradhan

Participation of women in country's workforce increased to 37%: Pradhan

At the programme, the minister distributed appointment letters of different central organisations such as railways and India Post to 172 people

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
Pradhan also said that the rate of unemployment in the country has come down to 3.7 per cent in 2022-23 from 6 per cent in 2017-18

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2023 | 11:47 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Participation of women in the country's workforce increased to 37 per cent in 2022-23, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Saturday.

Speaking at the 'Rozgar Mela' here, Pradhan said the figure was 23 per cent in 2017-18.

"There has been balanced growth in society as there has been a rise in women's participation in the workforce," he said, adding that women are hard-working than men.

The Narendra Modi government's women-focussed schemes have helped to raise the participation of women in the workforce, he said.

The Centre is giving priority to women in policy-making and leadership roles, he said, maintaining that the prime minister has been stressing on the need to uplift women in the country.

There is a need to skill women to increase the workforce of the country, he said, highlighting the importance of re-skilling and up-skilling working women to adapt them to changing technologies.

Pradhan also said that the rate of unemployment in the country has come down to 3.7 per cent in 2022-23 from 6 per cent in 2017-18.

At the programme, the minister distributed appointment letters of different central organisations such as railways and India Post to 172 people.

At a similar programme in Cuttack, Union MoS for Tribal Affairs Bishweswar Tudu distributed appointment letters to 114 people.

Also Read

CBSE students can now learn in 22 languages including Odia: Pradhan

UGC taking matter seriously: Dharmendra Pradhan on JU student death

Appearing for 10, 12 board exams twice a year won't be mandatory: Pradhan

Goldman Sachs agrees to pay $215 mn to end case on underpaying women

Have to link Indian market with innovation, says Dharmendra Pradhan

No evidence to back cash-for-question charge: Moitra hits out at Adani FPIs

RIL chairman Ambani receives fresh death threat, email demands Rs 200 cr

Mumbai's iconic Premier Padmini taxis to bow out after six decades

MCD to regularise 5,000 sanitation workers next week: Delhi Mayor

PM speaks with Egyptian President, discusses Israeli military ops in Gaza

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Dharmendra Pradhanwomen workplacewomen employmentwomen empowerment

First Published: Oct 28 2023 | 11:47 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in Telangana

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs today

IND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a week

Raahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: Poll

Reserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore

Next Story