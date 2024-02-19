Paytm Payments Bank crisis: How to deactivate Paytm FASTag and buy new one

Last week, the Indian Highways Management Company Ltd (IHMCL) advised highway users to buy FASTags from 32 authorised banks and not Paytm Payments Bank (PPBL). IHMCL is the toll-collecting arm of the state-owned National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

This followed the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) direction for PPBL to stop accepting deposits and top-ups from any customers after February 29. This deadline was later extended to March 15. After that, Paytm FASTags will not work.

According to the frequently asked questions (FAQs) announced by the RBI last week, after March 15, users will not be able to recharge their FASTags issued by PPBL. The users will, however, be able to close their old FASTag and request for a refund.

"It is suggested that you procure a new FASTag issued by another bank before March 15, 2024, to avoid any inconvenience," the FAQs said.

How can I deactivate my Paytm FASTag? Check the step-by-step guide here According to Paytm's official website, you can use your mobile number and Tag ID to close the existing Paytm FASTag account. Place a call on 1800-120-4210 and mention your mobile number against which the FASTag has been registered. Mention the Vehicle Registration Number (VRN) or Tag ID along with it. Paytm's customer support agent will get in touch and confirm the closure of FASTag.

There is another way to close your Paytm FASTag.

In the Paytm app, tap on the profile icon. Click on "Help & Support". Now, under the "Banking Services & Payments" section, select "FASTag". Click on "Chat with us" and ask the executive to deactivate the account.