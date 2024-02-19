Home / India News / U'khand CM distributes blankets, sanitary napkins to construction workers

Uttarakhand CM Dhami distributes blankets, sanitary napkins among registered construction workers | Photo: ANI
ANI

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2024 | 8:54 AM IST
Keeping up the spirit of 'Antyodaya', Uttarakhand government under leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami distributed about 25,000 blankets, umbrellas and 15,000 sanitary napkins among registered construction workers through special camps organised in all districts of the state.

Earlier in January this year, CM Dhami directed that blankets should be distributed to all the more than three lakh registered workers of the state.

Continuing this sequence, the essential item distribution was undertaken on February 16 by public representatives and administrative officers under the Uttarakhand Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board and Labor Department.

Along with this, free health checkup of about 25,000 workers was also conducted. According to official sources, the government has decided to ensure a wider outreach of this programme.

On January 31, 2024, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami started the campaign of distribution of blankets and other goods to the registered workers by distributing blankets to the registered workers in the Uttarakhand Building and Other Construction Welfare Board Labor Department near the IT Park located on Sahastradhara Road.

Uttarakhand sanitary napkins blankets Construction industry labour market

