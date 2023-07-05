Home / India News / Permanent resident certificate made mandatory for Tripura govt jobs

Permanent resident certificate made mandatory for Tripura govt jobs

He said the decision was taken by the state cabinet to provide more opportunities to the people of Tripura, and this will be in addition to the other requirements already in force

Press Trust of India Agartala
"This step has been taken to provide more opportunities to the people of the State. It may be noted that this requirement of a document is in addition to other requirements already in force," he added | Photo: ANI (File Pic)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2023 | 7:38 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday said 'Permanent Resident of Tripura Certificate' (PRTC) will be mandatory for applying to jobs in all state government departments and semi-government bodies.

He said the decision was taken by the state cabinet to provide more opportunities to the people of Tripura, and this will be in addition to the other requirements already in force.

"As a part of the State government's ongoing effort to provide employment to the youth of the State of Tripura, the Cabinet has decided that the PRTC would be required while making applications for government and semi government jobs," he said in a Facebook post.

"This step has been taken to provide more opportunities to the people of the State. It may be noted that this requirement of a document is in addition to other requirements already in force," he added.

Earlier, Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman met Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) chairman Kush Kumar Sharma to make PRTC mandatory for appearing in all the recruitment drives by the state government.

The cabinet also cleared a proposal for procuring 35,000 MT of paddy from farmers in the current fiscal, Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury told a press conference.

"The government will spend Rs 85.64 crore for the purpose. The paddy procurement will be done in 40 locations across the state," he said.

Also Read

AI threatens jobs but more than a quarter of workers still plan to quit

Shrinking of sarkari naukri: Why it's empty chairs in central govt jobs

Demand for green jobs to rise 15-20% every year in next decade: Report

Vacancies for blue-collar jobs in India rose in FY23, but job seekers down

Blue and grey-collar job demand in India up four-fold in 2022: Report

Sitharaman meets UN Deputy Secretary General, exchanges views on SDGs

'Rajasthan records highest rainfall in month of June in 123 years'

NCLT questions maintainability of insolvency plea filed against SpiceJet

Nasscom calls Delhi's Motor Vehicle Aggregator Scheme 'unrealistic'

Alliance Francaise to open office in Dehradun to promote French language

Topics :TripuraTripura CMgovt job

First Published: Jul 05 2023 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story