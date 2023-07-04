Home / India News / Alliance Francaise to open office in Dehradun to promote French language

Alliance Francaise to open office in Dehradun to promote French language

The Alliance Francaise will soon set up its office in the capital city of Uttarakhand.

Press Trust of India Dehradun
Alliance Francaise, a premier institution supported by the French government, aims to promote the education of French language and culture in Uttarakhand, an official release said here.

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2023 | 11:15 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Alliance Francaise will soon set up its office in the capital city of Uttarakhand.

Alliance Francaise, a premier institution supported by the French government, aims to promote the education of French language and culture in Uttarakhand, an official release said here.

A delegation from Alliance Francaise, along with some prominent local citizens, on Tuesday called on R Meenakshi Sundaram, secretary to chief minister, at the secretariat to apprise him of the plan. They also sought cooperation of the state government in establishing the centre.

The delegation was led by Emmanuel Lebrun-Damiens, the counsellor for Education, Science, and Culture at the French Embassy.

The delegation apprised Sundaram that with the support of Alliance Francaise and other local organisations, the government wished to have a presence in Dehradun in order to promote cultural ties and French education.

The French government will support setting up of Alliance Francaise in Dehradun to nurture education of French language and to promote cultural exchanges between Uttarakhand and France with the help of this centre, it added.

Also Read

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway to be complete by December end: Nitin Gadkari

Mansukh Mandaviya lays foundation stone of 500 bedded hospital in Dehradun

HC directs NGO to vacate Basti Vikas Kendra for Delhi-Dehradun Expressway

India's aviation market offers diverse opportunities: Star Alliance CEO

Asia leads 'back to office' effort; nearly 50% say will quit if no WFH

It is time to implement UCC, says Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar

India summons Canadian envoy over pro-Khalistani activities in Canada

Haryana govt gives nod to engaging SHGs for rural water supply scheme

Warmest June for south peninsular India since 1901, says weather office

EAM Jaishankar meets UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina J Mohammed

Topics :FranceUttarakhand

First Published: Jul 04 2023 | 11:15 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story